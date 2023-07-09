This is how cool the style of the sandals trend is in summer!

Comfortable, comfortable and a great eye-catcher – Birkenstocks are one of the biggest shoe trends for summer 2023, and with good reason! Birkenstocks in black or white? We all know that! Rosé Birkenstocks are our new favorite for the coming season! What makes the trend shoe so special? How can you combine Birkenstocks to create a stylish summer outfit?

For a long time, Birkenstock sandals were considered an absolute fashion no-go. But at least since Sarah Jessica Parker wore the comfortable shoes on the set of “And just like that”, Birkenstocks have become the ultimate shoe trend in summer 2023. The classic models in black, white or beige always work, but in recent months fashionistas have been crazy about a specific model. Rosé Birkenstocks are being hailed as THE sandal trend and we couldn’t be happier. What do the shoes look like and what is the best way to combine them?

Rosé Birkenstocks: This is what the trend shoe will look like in summer 2023

Once frowned upon as an ugly medical shoe, Birkenstocks have bid farewell to their stale image and have received a major fashion upgrade in recent months. The sandals are robust, extremely comfortable and a must for all women who value comfort. But this summer we are bold enough to use color – and not just for our outfits.

Rosé Birkenstocks are the popular Arizona model, which is finished in a soft rose gold. The playful color is particularly effective in sunlight and literally makes our feet shine. Rosé Birkenstocks also have the typical cork sole, which ensures more comfort and the two wide straps are also retained. The trend shoe is clear proof that you don’t have to do without comfort or style for a nice outfit.

Rosé Birkenstocks can be combined in so many different ways

You can’t create a fashionable look with Birkenstocks? But we see it differently! You can actually wear rosé Birkenstocks as a shoe trend with absolutely any piece of clothing from your wardrobe. Whether with short shorts, mini skirts or airy maxi dresses for a romantic outfit – combining Birkenstocks couldn’t be easier! But so that you don’t get bored when styling, we’ll tell you our favorite combinations with Rosé Birkenstocks.

Combine Birkenstocks with shorts

As soon as it gets nice and hot outside, our favorite shorts become our most loyal companions in everyday life. So it only makes sense that we pair our new Rosé Birkenstocks with it too! The playful shade of the trend sandals looks almost neutral and looks stunning with absolutely all colors. Sometimes with bright neon colors, white or soft pastel nuances – anything you like is allowed. If you like it sporty, you can wear a casual T-shirt. But even in a style break with feminine blouses, the rosé Birkenstocks cut a great figure and ensure a cool effect. And if you want to show less skin in summer or hide wide hips, you can also combine the current Bermuda shorts wonderfully with Rosé Birkenstocks. Add cool jewelry and a matching top and voilà – the sandals look much more elegant and feminine.

Combine jeans and Birkenstocks

Rosé Birkenstocks also look great with our beloved jeans and the result is a really trendy look that is perfect for cooler summer days and evenings. Which top you style with it is purely a matter of taste. Whether with a casual top, a more elegant blazer or a shirt blouse – the outfit combo really always works.

In a style break with clothes

Style breaks are more popular than ever this year and summer is all about having fun with our outfits. Rosé Birkenstocks can be wonderfully combined with feminine dresses for an airy and trendy styling. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a mini, midi or maxi dress – the result is always a great summer look with a wow effect. Especially elegant dresses get a super casual touch through the combination with the chunky sandals. It is particularly harmonious when the Birkenstocks are colour-coordinated with the rest of the outfit. It’s not a must, though, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different color combinations.

Birkenstocks and trousers or dungarees

Wide trousers made of linen, silk or satin as well as comfortable dungarees are simply part of summer and our wardrobes would be unimaginable without them. And if you don’t feel like wearing sneakers or high heels, then give your feet a little cool down and combine your favorite trousers with rosé Birkenstocks. The elegant lightness of the pants and the chunky shoes ensure a cool break in style that immediately catches the eye.