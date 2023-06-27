This is how good pharmacy insurance works

All at the time of the damage on the German market

The offered extensions of cover are also insured

Good pharmacy insurance is vital to ensure the protection and security of a pharmacy operation. Given the specific risks that pharmacies face, it is important to understand how such insurance works. In this context, the agreement of “Best Performance Guarantee” can play an important role to ensure comprehensive protection.

Good pharmacy insurance should first cover the basic risks that a pharmacy is exposed to. This includes, for example, loss of or damage to medication, theft of supplies or liability claims due to errors in medication dispensing. A comprehensive insurance policy should cover these risks and provide financial support to cover the damage incurred.

The agreement of “best performance guarantee” can help to ensure good pharmacy insurance. This guarantee ensures that all relevant risks and extensions of coverage are included in the insurance policy. This agreement ensures that the pharmacy receives comprehensive protection and is adequately compensated in the event of damage.

Good pharmacy insurance should also take into account the individual needs and requirements of the pharmacy business. Depending on the size and type of pharmacy, additional coverage extensions such as protection against cyber risks, the failure of technical equipment or the loss of sensitive data may be necessary. The agreement of “best performance guarantee” makes it possible to automatically insure all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage in order to guarantee tailor-made protection.

In addition, good pharmacy insurance should also ensure customer service and support in the event of a claim. A reliable insurer should offer fast and uncomplicated claims settlement in order to disrupt pharmacy operations as little as possible.

Arranging Best Benefits Guarantee can support the functioning of good pharmacy insurance by ensuring that all relevant risks and extensions of coverage are covered. This enables pharmacy operators to concentrate on their core competencies and run their pharmacy successfully with comprehensive protection.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Gunder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Gunder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

