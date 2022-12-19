Valentina Vignali basketball player, familiar face of Men and women and ex vippona del Big Brother wanted to share an important moment in his life with his followers: in fact, he showed his “normal” routine of checks from person dealing with a tumor at the thyroid and informed about his condition of salute.

«There is one constant in these 10 years of illness that does not abandon me, it is always the same question I am asked: “Aren’t you afraid?” No. I’m not afraid of something I can’t control. Cancer does as it pleases, he decides, can I be afraid of something that relies completely on chance? I can fight but not be afraid. What I’ve always tried to do is have the utmost respect for my body and my life, with nutrition, sport and all the good things I can do for the rest, it will be the case that decides how things should go.” the former face of Canale 5 made his debut.

And again: «For this reason I live in the meantime light speed and I do whatever I want to do. All time. I live, love, breathe and pissed off to the nth degree. And it’s beautiful “, this is the comment accompanying the post in which Vignali showed the routine checks: ” At the age of 21 I was diagnosed with a carcinoma at the thyroid. From there the process began: obviously an emergency operation and cycles of radiotherapy », explained the basketball player.

Valentina Vignali ago she went to Pisain the hospital where he spent the key moments of his battle with the carcinoma: «By now I’m fond of it… it’s not true», joked the basketball player. And after the sampling (the part she hates the most) Vignali is relieved: “And this time too Valentina 1 tu 0. This time too she’s gone”.

