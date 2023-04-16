Home » this is how I did it”
Health

this is how I did it”

by admin
this is how I did it”

She has struggled with hers all her life weight and with the diet. At 39, she decided to take control of her life and managed to lose 77 kilos. Danika Steward she recounted the incredible journey, which allowed her to return to normal life. After dozens of diets in which she lost weight, which she then promptly returned to her place, the woman found the “formula” that allowed her to turn around.

Michelle Hunziker, fried fish drives away the haters: “But how does he not get fat?”

Joaquin Phoenix, the crazy diet to become the Joker. What he ate: “I lost 25 kilos in 3 months, I almost went crazy”

The story

Danika has had type 2 diabetes since she was a child. A condition that she made her gain weight. In addition to this, her weight was contributed by the three births, with which she gave birth to her children, “the loves of my life,” she explained. She took the first step towards losing weight with gastric bypass surgery, which allowed her to lose 45 kilos. A joy, however, only momentary. Despite her diet, she has not been able to maintain the weight and has gained weight again. In 2022, thanks to her husband’s intuition, she found the way to her happiness: a diabetes drug that helped her lose weight. In a short time, together with a healthy diet and training in the gym, she has lost 80 kg. “I’ve never felt so good,” she said. Her hope is that, this time, it’s forever.

See also  Lots of bad reviews from users! Apple Display Studio Display aftermarket problems frequently | XFastest News

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

You may also like

Cancer and heart attack, the first mRna vaccines...

Paint stones in the garden with children for...

Ukraine, Orthodox Easter does not stop the battle...

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe visits a care...

She gives birth at 22 with her heart...

Can you die of a broken heart?

Emanuela Orlandi, Pope Francis: unfounded allegations about Wojtyla

A new shop window lights up, a boutique...

Germany shut down its last three nuclear power...

Ciro Immobile, accident in Rome with a tram...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy