There are many ‘institutional’ moments to remind everyone how important health is throughout the year. March 9, for example, is the world kidney day : a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness on the prevention of related pathology to a very important organ, whose problems sometimes emerge when the impairment is in an advanced or irreversible state. There prevention he has been on the run for a long time during the pandemic, and free screening opportunities like the one put in place today, between squares and hospitals, can represent a real lifesaver, allowing silent and treatable problems to be intercepted. Speaking of kidney disease, let’s pick up the t a reader’s testimony , about 45 years old, affected by a serious pathology. By intervening quickly, he was able to limit the damage: an experience that many will be able to treasure, thus encouraged to listen to the signals sent by their own bodies and to contact a specialist in a timely manner.

«In the beginning – explains Andrea – I didn’t give weight to that colic (others had already happened over the years) despite theultrasound had emerged a cyst that I would have had to keep under control. A few months pass, and a new episode arrives, very painful, with blood in urine. I go fromurologist who orders me an urgent CT scan: at the beginning of December I carry out the contrast test and the diagnosis leaves no room for interpretation: new formation. There’s a cancer (the word shouldn’t be scary) of which to understand the nature, and the kidney must be removed because it is not possible to carry out biopsy. ‘You were lucky,’ the radiologist in front of whom I almost passed out tells me. We need a surgeon, and quickly: I hear about the New Hospital of the Castlesmost new in Lazioand within a few days, the first diagnosis confirmed, I was hospitalized and entrusted to the team of Dr. Angelo Serao with the young man james casella to be my guardian angel. Thanks to the laparoscopic technique – he continues – I get up again in three days, and I’m home in time for Christmas. Now I face it preventive chemotherapyanother chapter that I can define as lucky, always in the arms of the much reviled public health ».