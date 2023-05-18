This is how ornamental onions will grow back!

The chive is one of the easiest-to-care-for crops in the vegetable patch and balcony box. Regular watering and some fertilizer are enough for it to grow luxuriantly. Harvest time extends throughout the summer, with you needing to cut the chives every two weeks. Even when it blooms. We explain how to do this, what needs to be considered and which parts of the plant are edible.

Cutting chives: care tips

Chives start flowering in early May. Its purple flowers open around mid-May and adorn the plant until autumn when the weather is good. They provide food for pollinating insects such as bumblebees and wild bees and are also regularly visited by butterflies. The flowers are edible, but should be removed quickly. Otherwise the stalks become harder, lose their typical aroma and have a bitter taste. You therefore have two options:

Variant 1: Remove the flowers before they open

Cut off the flower buds before they have a chance to open. This will encourage the growth of the stalks. The chives sprout with full force and you can then harvest the new stalks with a mild, spicy taste. You can also use it to extend the harvest time.

If you choose this variant, you first have to wait until the stalks are long enough. Normally the tubular leaves reach the necessary minimum length of 12 cm about a month after planting. The right time is crucial for the taste: it is best to harvest the stalks on a sunny and dry morning.

Carefully cut off all flower buds. Then shorten the stems to 2/3. If some shoots are momentarily dividing, cut them about 1 cm above the fork.

Variant 2: Cut the chives when they bloom

Did you miss the right time and the chive flower buds have opened? No need to panic, because the flowers are edible and you can continue to harvest the plant during the flowering period.

Proceed as follows: Cut off the flowers and stems close to the ground. Leave about 3 cm from the stalks so that the chives can sprout again.

Can you eat the flowers?

The chives are also edible during the flowering period. The flowers are edible, as are all the blades of grass. The flower stalks are an exception – although they are not poisonous, they have a slightly bitter taste and are difficult to eat.

The outer petals are not pungent and have a mild flavor with a sweet note. The inner petals, on the other hand, are very sharp and exude the typical chive aroma.

You can use the flowers to flavor salads and cold soups. Or you can dry them and use them later. In this case, you need to cut the flower with the stem and then let it dry. Only after the flowers are completely dry can you remove the stem. The flowers can be used in the preparation of dishes or salads.

How to cut the chives after they bloom so they can regrow!

From time to time the chives also need a strong pruning. All shoots, whether flowering or not, are cut back to 2 cm. You can repeat this process once in spring and once in summer to encourage the plant to grow.

Incidentally, the container plant tolerates regular cuts much less than outdoor plants. It stresses her out and takes her more time to recover. It is therefore recommended to harvest the ornamental onion in the balcony box or flower pot a maximum of 3 times and then to plant it in the garden.

By the way, the last pruning is done in autumn, after the flowering period has come to an end. Then the plant is severely pruned and immediately afterwards its dormant phase begins. During this period, growth stops and the chives can recover in the winter months, only to sprout vigorously again in the spring.