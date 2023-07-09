This is how politicians could be – for example ex-president José Mujica

Here you can see the former President of Uruguay: José Mujica.

The light blue Beetle was his official vehicle, which he always drove. He gave a damn about the “state car” as well as about the presidential palace.

He continued to live on his small farm during his tenure, where he worked as a flower grower.

Mujica was president from 2010 to 2015. Only one term, because in Uruguay you cannot be president for two terms in a row. And that’s where it starts. In Germany, the Federal President (function of the “greeting uncle”) may hold office for two terms – but you may be chancellor forever. The consequences after 16 years of Merkel or Kohl are obvious.

Back to Uruguay, to José Mujica. As a matter of principle, Mujica never wore a tie. Not even on state visits. He is said to have received state guests on his “farm” in rubber boots.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

He has been called the poorest president in the world. Uruguay’s president earns the equivalent of 12,500 US dollars, which is extremely good for local standards. Only: he didn’t keep the money: he donated 90 percent of his salary to charitable organizations. He himself kept just 800 euros.

“I think this amount is okay,” explains Mujica. “The majority of Uruguayans earn even less, so that should be enough for me too.” An attitude that our politicians probably don’t particularly understand. In Germany, Chancellor Scholz doesn’t even know the current price of petrol – because he doesn’t have to pay so much attention to his salary, as he himself reported in a recent interview.

Deutschland?

With Jens Spahn, a man became “minister of health” who was already a pharmaceutical lobbyist:

Anyone who published the purchase price of his million-dollar villa in Berlin has already been “overwhelmed” by lawyers:

Mr. Lauterbach, the successor? He was involved in the Lipobay and Reductil (an appetite suppressant) scandal. I had already published a few years ago on the Lipobay scandal: SAUEREI! The Lipobay Scandal and Deaths:

Mr. Lauterbach justifies the industry-friendly “research work” again and again with studies that support his position, even if they are practically unscientific publications. High-quality studies with contrary results were hidden.

“Insiders” know what it looks like when it comes to Corona. Meanwhile, the people run around with masks and believe the statements…

Chancellor Scholz? The man with “memory lapses” and first chancellor, who already had “dirt on his hands” when he was elected chancellor (at least the “dirt” that is already public knowledge):

MPs on the mask affair may keep the money. No problem. And if even Sauter and Nüßlein seem like orphan boys, you only have to look to the south:

The obvious problem is not our “politicians” – it’s the entanglements behind them. The corporations that are already so powerful and have so much money that almost no one can imagine. Who are these corporations?

Well, then look:

Blackrock? Friedrich Merz, now chairman of the CDU, was chairman of the supervisory board and lobbyist for BlackRock in Germany from 2016 to 2020. Questions?

However, most Germans obediently believe everything they are told by the government and their superiors. Here I have to think again of the British anthropologist Edward Dutton, who claims that the IQ quotient in Europe has steadily decreased over the past 20 years, and that in the foreseeable future we will reach an intellectual level that no longer requires any further “civilizational achievements”. allows. I think that we have already arrived there:

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

