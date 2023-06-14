this is how stars lose weight

We are now close to summer and the race against time has begun to get back in shape, pass the bikini test and get into that objective miniskirt that has been in the wardrobe for at least two years! Well this year maybe you can thanks to “The Fast Metabolism Diet”, the bible of Hollywood stars.

With the supermetabolism diet you lose kilos but above all you give your metabolism a jolt, to be able to burn calories well and avoid excessive fat deposits and that bad feeling of bloating, it promises to help you lose up to 9 kilos in four weeks

The diet is based on the motto “Food is medicine”, we are talking about the “Pomroy method”, from the name of its inventor, the American Haylie Pomroy, a true nutrition celebrity.

Pomroy promises to help Lose up to 9 kilos in four weeks. As? Simply by eating particular foods at certain times of the day. This is because the method of him does speed up the metabolism, resulting in weight loss. But Pomroy, in addition to a weekly meal plan, also provides an extensive list in his book foods to avoida handbook of recipes and, finally, a strong encouragement to associate different types of exercise at every stage of the diet.

The diet

Absolute prohibition to eat the following foods:

sugars of any kind (including all alcohol)

dairy products

caffeine and theine

yeasts and wheat flours

more and soia

The program is divided into three phases, which are repeated on a weekly basis, for a total of four weeks. Servings vary based on the stage and the amount of weight you want to lose, but the lowest common denominator is the obligation to consume 5 meals a day.

Phase 1 (Monday-Tuesday)

Promoters of the diet claim that this phase de-stresses and convinces the body that it is no longer trying to store fat. During these two days, you should eat protein, fruit high glycemic, such as pears, mangoes, pineapples and melons, e Whole grains high in carbohydrates, such as oatmeal, brown rice, spelled and pasta brown rice.

These foods are meant for stimulate the thyroid and burn fat, proteins and carbohydrates more efficiently – and convert sugar into energy, instead of storing it as fat. During this phase you have fun with a little sport cardio.

Phase 2 (Wednesday-Thursday)

This phase should unlock fat stores and increase muscle mass. During these two days, the diet should be rich in proteins and vegetables non-starchy and alkalizing, but free of carbohydrates and fats. Lean, high-protein foods that help build muscle include beef, bison, turkey, fish, and chicken, as well as vegetables like kale, broccoli, kale, spinach, cucumbers, and collard greens.

The second stage is definitely the hardest to overcome not only for the complete absence of carbohydrates and fats, but above all for the difficulty of eating only meat, fish and unseasoned vegetables in the quantities indicated. Only salvation is to follow the encouragement to do at least one session weightlifting to let off steam and burn off all the accumulated protein.

Phase 3 (Friday-Sunday)

This stage is designed for accelerate metabolism and fat burning. During these three days, they finally reintegrate i healthy fats in meals and snacks while consuming moderate amounts of protein and carbohydrates. Foods to eat in this stage include olive oil, eggs, nuts, seeds, coconut, avocados and olives. This phase must be accompanied with relaxing activitiescome yoga, meditation or even a massage with the purpose of lowering stress hormone levels and increasing the circulation of fat burning compounds.

At this point, all you have to do is repeat the scheme for another 3 weeks and keep the weight on balance.

«Food does not represent the enemy, as we sometimes tend to believe, but a medicine necessary to reactivate the slowed down metabolism». His method involves a weekly rotation of foods capable of triggering this process. You eat a lot – count three meals and two snacks a day – yet you lose weight, you don’t have to count calories and you don’t give up on any food category. The goal is to stimulate and regenerate the liver, adrenal glands and thyroid.

Does the fast metabolism diet work?

Who can tell?! Certain Jennifer Lopez e Beyoncé they’ve lost weight, but it’s also true that they’re followed by a team of experts and they don’t make the life of most people. If it works, only you can find out, but in any case it is always good to consult a nutritionist expert to evaluate your case and what you should take or not to lose weight in a healthy way.







