This is how stylish we are wearing hair towels in the summer of 2023

Modern hair accessories instantly freshen up our hairstyles and wearing stylish headwear is one of the hottest fashion trends of summer 2023. However, beyond the oversized barrettes and eye-catching bobby pins, there is our accessory of the day: bandanas! The hair scarves have been seen all over the catwalks and can be worn in a variety of ways. Okay, are you ready to take your hair game to a new level? Then you’ve come to the right place! In the following article we have compiled for you the most beautiful bandana hairstyles that we will see everywhere this summer. Whether with braids, in a retro look, for short or long hair – our hairstyles with bandanas have something to offer for every taste and style. What are you waiting for? Grab your hair towel and have fun styling!

Bandana hairstyles as a hair trend in summer

If you also have the feeling that bandana hairstyles have been around for what feels like 100 years, you are not entirely wrong. Hair towels have been around since time immemorial and have become an indispensable part of our hair arsenal. Single-colored, colorful or with playful prints – bandanas are now available in all possible variants and designs and give our summer outfits the finishing touch. Discover with us the coolest bandana hairstyles that will decorate our heads this summer.

Tie a bandana in a pirate look

Bandana hairstyles in the popular pirate look are a real hairstyle classic from the late 90s and are currently experiencing a big comeback. Styling takes less than 5 minutes and looks gorgeous on any hair length. Whether as a bandana hairstyle for long hair or a short mane – the trend hairstyle always makes for an eye-catcher. And that’s how easy it is to tie a bandana in a pirate look:

Fold the bandana into a triangle and place it at the hairline with the longest side. Knot the two bottom ends at the back of your head while letting the top corner fall loosely over your head. Whether you wear your hair straight or style it with beach waves is up to you – the bandana hairstyle always looks great.

Braid Bandana Hairstyles

Whether as prom hairstyles for medium-length hair or for everyday life – romantic and playful braided hairstyles are simply part of summer and are ideal for keeping our hair out of our faces in the heat. Braid bandana hairstyles are the new favorite of all fashionistas and the look creates a cool holiday feeling.

Comb your hair well and tie it in a high ponytail. Knot the bandana once around the hair tie. Then braid your hair as usual, connecting the bandana ends to the braid. The hair towel hairstyle is even more interesting and exciting if you braid the bandana into your hair. However, note that the accessory used is large enough.

Wear a bandana as a headband

Greetings from the 90s! As a headband, the bandana keeps annoying hair out of your face and the hairstyle is ideal for an elegant festival look. It looks particularly cool if you match the color of the hair towel to the festival make-up. Here, too, the bandana hairstyles work equally well for short hair and a long head of hair and always ensure a stylish appearance.

Fold the bandana symmetrically into a triangle. Take the pointed side and then fold to the flat side again. You can wear your hair loose or tie it in a high ponytail. Then take the hair towel and place it under the hair from the back or front at the base. Tie the ends in a knot on the opposite side and you’re done – it’s that quick to tie a bandana!

Rockabilly Bandana Frisuren

Retro fashion is making a big comeback this year and rockabilly bandana hairstyles are being hailed as one of the biggest hairstyle trends of summer 2023. The popular accessory was a real hit in the 1950s and is already gracing our heads 70 years later. Here’s a quick rockabilly bandana hairstyle you’ll love:

First spread out the bandana and fold it into a triangle. Bend the tip of the triangle inwards and gradually fold the bandana until a strip is formed – you decide how wide the hair band is. Curl your hair with a curling iron and either wear it open or style it in an updo. Backcomb the bangs or the front section of hair into a quiff and secure with hairpins. Put the bandana on the back of your neck and wrap it around your head. Tie it in a pretty bow and voilà – your cool rockabilly hairstyle with bandana is done!

Half-up hairstyles with bandana for short hair

Bandana hairstyles for short hair are ideal for adding a summery and playful touch to your short hairstyle. The half-up look is particularly popular in summer and the hairstyle is perfect for long days at the beach.

Spice up the messy bun with a hair towel

And here’s a look with minimal effort and big impact! Our popular messy bun looks much cooler and chic with a bandana. This trendy hair accessory instantly upgrades even the most understated hairstyle and we love this effortless style.

Use the hair towel as a rubber band

Who needs hair ties or scrunchies when we can tie our braids together with a cool bandana? With a huge selection of designs and colors, fashionable hair towels are the perfect complement to our summer outfits for vacation.

Bandana hairstyles: the coolest looks to recreate

Use the hair accessory as a hair band

Even with curly hair, hairstyles with a bandana look gorgeous

Rockabilly bandana hairstyles for a cool retro look

Hair towels are ideal for styling short hair in summer

Fashionable hats round off our summer outfits perfectly

Braid hairstyles with a bandana are always a great eye-catcher

Hairstyles with hair towels protect our hair from the sun’s rays

The effortless styles create cool vacation vibes

Boho updos with bandanas

