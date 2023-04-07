What Turkish actor Can Yaman eats to be so fit, with a sculpted and muscular physique: the secret of his diet.

Can Yaman it’s a Turkish actor which in recent years has carved out a permanent place for itself in European television, particularly in the Italian one, achieving incredible success, with millions of fans who follow him on social media. Between Turkey and Italy, the actor travels continuously, to take part in projects of great audience success.

Undoubtedly handsome, with a perfect physique, sculpted and muscular, and with a wild face, Yaman turns the head of thousands of women of all ages. But what is the secret of his body? Obviously lots of training in the gymincluding boxing, martial arts and crossfit, and a healthy diet. But what is the secret of his diet?

The diet followed by the Turkish actor Can Yaman, with a perfect physique

The Turkish star, who rose to fame with the lead role in TV series Bitter Sweet – Ingredients of Love, DayDreamer – The Wings of Dream, Mr. Wrong – Lessons in Love e Purple like the seais now grappling with the new series The Turkwhich is filming in Budapest, Hungary.

In a recent interview that appeared in the magazine Men’s Health Turchiawho dedicated his cover to the actor, Can Yaman talked about his nutrition and following diet for years now. Can Yaman consumes lean fats, and provides the right amount of protein and carbohydrates.

Follows a balanced and en balanced diet, paying attention to calorie consumption. Also, for strengthen the immune systemconsume lots of spicestypical of the Turkish tradition and very healthy, which give more flavor to the dishes, and uses supplements with garlic, magnesium, ginseng and those of omega 3.

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

She loves eggs and artichokes, rolled oats, and as fruit she usually consumes walnuts and bananas. His diet is very balancedalso drinks lots of water, at least 2 liters a day, for hydrate the body. Every now and then he allows himself some meat, lean more than anything else. Naturally, a healthy diet is accompanied by many hours spent in the gym, especially in combat training.