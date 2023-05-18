This is how the completely underestimated vitamin K improves your health

B12, Omega 3 or protein are of crucial importance for our organism. Vitamin K is still relatively unknown, but no less important. It has long been considered indispensable among athletes. Why vitamin K is so important for the body.

Keeping track of all vitamins is sometimes not that easy. What should be supplemented, which preparations should be combined and what should be eaten and how often? If you eat vegan, things get a little more complicated, since some vitamins in animal foods can be better absorbed by the body – and the same is true of vitamin K.

Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2

With vitamin K, a distinction must be made between two forms of the vitamin. Vitamin K1 is found in leafy green vegetables and is transported via the lymph to the liver, where it activates various proteins and promotes healthy blood clotting. Consequently, it ensures that we do not bleed to death if injured.

Vitamin K2 is produced by the intestinal flora and is found in eggs, meat, dairy products and fermented foods. It is one of the most important vitamins and is particularly interesting for athletes because it works in conjunction with proteins. The latter are known to be responsible for building muscles. In order for proteins to be able to successfully fulfill functions such as transporting nutrients, protecting tissue or building muscle, they first have to be activated.

And that’s exactly what vitamin K does: It gets into the liver and from there it’s transported to different areas of the body to boost transport proteins. Muscles cannot be built with protein alone.

In addition, vitamin K2 ensures that calcium deposits in the arteries are dissolved, increases the performance of our brain and helps to cope with stress.

Should you supplement vitamin K?

Vitamin K2 is mainly found in animal foods. Therefore, people who eat vegan should ask themselves this question. Ultimately, of course, it always depends on how long you’ve been on a plant-based diet, but it’s certainly not a bad idea to take vitamin K2 as a dietary supplement.

However, it is advisable to consult a doctor before taking vitamin K supplements to consider possible drug interactions or health conditions. A doctor can provide individual recommendations to ensure safe and effective use of vitamin K supplements.