Cheap and mild action against pests? Of course this is possible, namely with home remedies, which are often much more effective than we think. Baking soda and baking soda undoubtedly take the top spots when it comes to effectiveness, so they find uses in both the home and garden. One of them is the fight against the annoying aphid. But how exactly does baking soda help against aphids and how do you use the powder correctly?

Using baking soda in the garden – what are the benefits?

If you want to use baking soda in the garden, you must first mix it with water. Carbon dioxide is released in the process, which is also the real helper, even against fungi and weeds, among other things. But even if you need natural remedies against aphids, this is just perfect. It protects the plants and your health, but drives away the pests by causing them shortness of breath. Even respiratory paralysis and subsequent death can occur if the concentration is high enough. So the pests die off instead of looking for new plants. You can also use the product to prevent aphids by applying it to healthy plants at intervals.

It’s important not to confuse baking soda with washing soda or you could end up without plants. Washing soda is a lye.

Use baking soda against aphids and as a pesticide

Fighting aphids with natural means for a healthy garden

In the following, we explain how to prepare the product and use it correctly on the plants. You can make a basic recipe once, which should generally be sufficient. However, if the infestation is particularly stubborn, there are suitable additives that you can combine with.

Baking soda against aphids – recipe to prepare

  • 2 THE NATRON
  • 1 liter of water

Mix both ingredients together well until the powder has dissolved. Then fill the water in a spray bottle and you can use it to fight the aphid. When you spray the plants, it is important not to forget the undersides of the leaves, as this is where many aphids gather.

Recipe for rainy weather

The above-mentioned agent is quickly washed away when it rains, which is why you should choose drier days for the treatment. If you don’t want to or can’t wait, you can also make a version that is more resistant to water by adding just two other ingredients, namely oil and curd soap.

  • 2 THE NATRON
  • 1 liter of water
  • 1 tsp cooking oil
  • ¼ teaspoon curd soap without palm oil, grated so that it dissolves faster

Again, simply mix all the ingredients together and then apply the solution to the affected plants using a spray bottle. The additives ensure that the agent can stick and work on the plant for longer, even when it rains. Of course, this also means that the watering does not interrupt the effect. Especially in the garden, where you often turn on the lawn sprinkler, this property is quite advantageous.

Mix baking soda with water and spray on plants

