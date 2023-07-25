this is how the molecule enters the nucleus

A possible mechanism of triggering metastases hitherto unsuspected has been discovered: it is a molecule that normally accompanies and regulates the 3D development of proteins, but which when under stress escapes inside the tumor cell and penetrates the nucleus, stimulating it to become more mobile and invasive. The discovery, published in the Acs Nano journal, is described as ‘unexpected’ by the authors of the research, led by Amy Lee of the University of Southern California.

“At the center of this study is a specific molecule called Grp78 which is part of the so-called chaperones, i.e. molecules that act, as the name itself suggests, which derives from the French, as chaperones,” cell biologist Giorgio Scita, of the Ifom Molecular Oncology Foundation Institute and the University of Milan, told ANSA.

These are molecules found in the part of the cell outside the nucleus, the cytoplasm, and allow the newly produced proteins to mature and develop the correct three-dimensional structure.

“But it can happen – added Scita – that a stress event, for example a strong nutritional demand that puts pressure on the entire cytoplasmic reticulum typical of a tumor cell, pushes Grp78 to migrate and change its function”. In fact, it may happen that Grp78 leaves the cytoplasm and moves inside the nucleus, where the genome resides. Here its activity modifies that of the entire tumor cell, causing it to replicate more frequently and to increase its mobility, thus facilitating the onset of metastases.

The discovery

The discovery was born from an initial observation made by a young researcher, Ze Liu, who had observed a link between Grp78 and a gene known to be linked to various forms of cancer. After this first observation, the researchers performed further analyzes using sophisticated microscopy techniques that allow us to see the inside of living cells in a non-invasive way, discovering that in some situations Grp78 is able to transfer from the cytoplasm to the nucleus, which contains DNA, and to interact with it in hitherto unknown ways. Further investigations made it possible to understand that when Grp78 enters the nucleus of cancer cells, it pushes them to become more mobile and invasive, facilitating the spread of the tumor.

«It is certainly an interesting work – continued Scita – even if it is not the first time that relocations or changes of function of a molecule have been observed following stress events such as those described here. Conceptually it is nothing new, but the merit of the researchers is to have identified in detail this mechanism with great potential”. The next step, underline the authors of the study, will be the passage towards the clinical phases: first on animal models and then in humans, in which to verify the role of Grp78 in the production of metastases and above all to have confirmation that its inhibition can block the aggressiveness of tumors.

