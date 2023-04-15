This is how the plant gets healthy!

Widespread and very popular as a houseplant, the rubber tree droops in leaves due to a variety of plant care factors. Despite being a hardy, low-maintenance, and adaptable plant variety, even seasoned gardeners have to deal with such issues. It can often be frustrating to watch the otherwise thick and lush plant leaves lose their firmness and droop from the stem. Why is this happening and what can you do to help the plant thrive again in your home? Here is some useful information and tips to help your rubber tree grow healthily.

Rubber Tree Drooping Leaves – Is This Normal and What Measures To Take?

As previously written, the reasons for drooping plant leaves could be varied, including watering, light conditions, and temperature. So if you have noticed such signs on your rubber plant, you can assume that something is wrong. However, if this is not paired with other warning signs, then you can rest assured that you have responded to the problem in a timely manner. Additionally, with the right steps, saving your houseplant shouldn’t be too difficult.

During the rescue operation, you can also find that the plant leaves turn yellow and even fall off. Withering of the leaves is usually due to overwatering of the plant. Other reasons are too much or too little light, poor soil health, temperature fluctuations, or some plant diseases. Usually, drooping leaves are a precursor to other, more serious problems. Quick detective work is required to prevent further damage to your rubber tree. First, try to identify other symptoms that may lead you to the source of the problem. Otherwise, you can use the following cases as a guide.

Inappropriate temperature conditions as a possible cause

Because gum trees grow in tropical forests, they often require appropriate growing conditions that resemble their natural environment. For this reason, it would be a good idea to have a thermometer in your living space. Rubber trees thrive best at temperatures of 16-24°C. The rubber tree droops when temperatures are below 10-12°C. Make sure you measure the temperature where you plan to place your plant. Position gum trees in warmer places and keep the plant away from cold air cooler or window drafts.

All influencing factors such as pressure, volume and temperature of the irrigation water are related in such a way that the water pressure also decreases as the temperature decreases. In addition, below 10-12°C the pressure drops too far to hold the plant leaves in place, which can cause them to droop. In some cases, the subsoil could also be cooler than the surrounding air, which also cools the rubber tree. This is especially noticeable when the outside temperature is low and the plant cools down when it comes into contact with the ground. It is therefore advisable to place the pot on a surface. Since heat stress also causes drooping, you should also keep your rubber tree away from sources of heat or direct sunlight.

Rubber trees droop when faced with moisture problems

Lack of or excessive watering can also be one of the main reasons your houseplant is going limp. So make sure the potting soil has time to dry out, but don’t leave your crop without water for more than 10 days during the vegetative phase. Drooping or dry plant leaves sometimes also mean that the humidity in the room is insufficient. If the humidity is between 40 and 50%, the rubber tree will grow healthily. However, if the cause of falling leaves is excessive humidity, you can allow some air around the plant.

Overwatered rubber tree droops leaves

It is important to act quickly when overwatering occurs to prevent further damage. In such cases, you should remove your gum tree from its pot and check to see if the potting soil is soggy. You should also check the root system for rot and cut off damaged roots. You can replace saturated potting soil with a fresh, high-quality mixture so that your plant can recover. The potting soil should not dry out naturally as this will only cause more damage to the roots and the plant.

In addition, you should remove any damaged plant leaves so that the rubber tree can focus its energy on new growth. In the future, water it only when the potting soil is completely dry to prevent problems like this. There are also flower pots with self-watering, with which the houseplant only gets the water it needs. This will prevent any more serious problems with watering, for example if you travel a lot or forget to water.

Preventing plant leaves from wilting due to lack of water

A rubber tree will droop if you don’t water it enough either. In such cases, the houseplant may appear dry rather than soft. You can also tell this from the fact that the topsoil is completely dry and dusty. Fortunately, this is easier to fix than overwatering. Rubber trees can go without water for a while, but they show signs of stress with insufficient watering. Therefore, you should water your plant every 1 to 2 weeks or when the top inches of soil are dry. Before doing this, stick your finger in the soil near the base of the plant to check for moisture.

Besides the wilted and drooping leaves, the other symptoms of drought can include yellowed leaves, brown edges on leaves, and stunted growth. Pour until water runs out of the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot. Then wait for water to drain and empty the coaster if there is excess water. The plant should then be allowed to recover for a day or two. To keep the plant leaves from drooping again, you should water your rubber tree once a week during the growing season. In addition, it must be ensured that the potting soil remains constantly moist but does not collect water on the surface. You can also use rainwater instead of tap water as it does not contain chlorine.

The rubber tree lets its leaves droop when there is a lack of light

Most rubber trees prefer sunny locations, but no direct sunlight. The rubber tree will drop its leaves if left in bright sun or without light for more than 2 to 3 days. A mottled shade represents the optimal lighting conditions for such indoor plants, so that no damage such as burnt leaves occurs. In addition, you should make sure that it receives indirect light. If it’s on a windowsill as the sun rises and sets, that would also be a perfect spot for your gum tree.

You can also tell the lack of sunlight on your plant by it becoming leggy, the leaves losing their luster and lower plant leaves falling off. Given the changing light conditions, it is advisable to place your plant near a south or west facing window. This way, she gets the indirect light she needs without exposing her to direct sunlight, which can be harmful. Avoid stressing the crop by moving it slowly so it can adapt to changing light conditions. If there is a lack of sunlight, you may also be able to use a grow light.

Consider other influencing factors and prevent any damage

If the temperature is too high, you should not keep your rubber tree close to heat sources. If it is too cold, put it in a place where there is no draft and away from doors and windows. Rubber trees are also susceptible to pests such as thrips, spider mites, aphids, etc. If infested, remove them by wiping the plant leaves with a soft cloth soaked in rubbing alcohol. Otherwise, you can also use the appropriate insecticides or homemade insecticides.

The rubber tree also lets its leaves droop after repotting, which is why you should also prevent such stress. Your houseplant can also go into shock if you disturb the roots in any way. It can even slow plant growth, with stems becoming weak and scrawny. You can also check if your rubber tree is growing out of the pot. If this is the case you should transplant it into suitable containers and the lost leaves will grow back. Loosen the potting soil in the new pot to allow the roots to develop again. Also fertilize the plant so that it can recover faster from the nutrients and give it some time for this.