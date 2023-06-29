This is how the Stiftung Warentest evaluates medicines

In addition to goods such as cosmetics or food, the Stiftung Warentest also rated pharmaceuticals. But testing drugs, how does that actually work? Whether we work with test persons or base our assessments on scientific knowledge – in the following we explain our approach.

Hundreds of new preparations approved every year

Before a drug comes onto the market, an authority checks whether it works and is harmless. The test is carried out either by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) in Berlin or, in the case of Europe-wide approval, by the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam. Every year, several hundred new preparations come onto the market. A total of more than 100,000 prescription and non-prescription medicines are currently available in Germany.

Why we evaluate medicines ourselves

If authorities test medicines anyway, why does Stiftung Warentest still evaluate medicines on its own?

stricter criteria. Just because a drug is approved doesn’t mean it makes sense. The expert team at Stiftung Warentest expects more from a product than the approval authorities. It is important to him whether a drug is well tolerated and well tested and how it works in the long term. With new medicines, the experts pay attention to whether studies for these new medicines show that they are more useful than the medicines previously used.

Verbraucher­schutz. The experts from Stiftung Warentest also expect that a drug will also have a practical benefit for the user. Alleviating symptoms alone is often not enough: high blood pressure medication, for example, should not only reduce blood pressure, but also improve the quality of life of those treated and reduce their risk of death. These two aspects do not always play a role in approval studies by pharmaceutical companies. For the patients, however, they are extremely relevant.

What does the manufacturer have to do?

Effective and harmless. Before a drug can be put on the market, pharmaceutical companies have to prove to the authorities that their drug is effective, of good pharmaceutical quality and safe for users.

Pages of data. The manufacturers carry out large scientific studies with several thousand test persons. You have to make it clear that a drug has more positive effects than unwanted effects: The drug should significantly alleviate the disease or symptoms – and with acceptable side effects and possible risks. How the chemical substances behave in the body also belongs in the dossier that companies have to present for an approval test. Such a dossier usually comprises thousands of pages.

The four levels of drug evaluation

Unlike comparative product tests, where we give grades from very good to poor, our rating scale for drug tests includes these four levels:

suitable

also suitable

suitable with restrictions

not very suitable.

If there are several areas of application for a drug, it may be that we assess it differently depending on the indication. In some cases, we provide the respective rating with restrictive explanations.

A “suitable” drug fulfills this

Suitable for the treatment of the respective clinical picture are agents whose therapeutic effectiveness has been sufficiently proven in the relevant field of application. In addition, the drugs must have a positive risk-benefit ratio and a high level of testing. We consider the therapeutic benefit of such agents to be high. In this area of ​​application, they belong to the standard means, insofar as such can be defined.

Preparations with more than one active ingredient are suitable if they complement each other in a meaningful way. We regard medicinal products that do not indicate any active ingredient on the packaging or package insert as a combination. They are suitable if the tolerability of the individual components and the therapeutic effectiveness of the combination are sufficiently documented.

If a remedy is “also suitable”.

Also suitable are remedies whose therapeutic effectiveness has also been proven, but which have not yet been tested as long as those rated as suitable. This also includes representatives of an already therapeutically recognized group of active ingredients that are still new and therefore less well studied than other substances in this group – or that only have little study data of their own, although they have been on the market for a long time.

Drugs that are still standard therapeutics, but are no longer considered first-line drugs because there are now new, better-tolerated preparations, also receive this rating. The same applies to agents that are among the standard preparations, but for which easier-to-use alternatives from the same group of active ingredients are available.

Restrictions due to excipients

The review also suitable For example, they also receive medicines with preservatives if there is a general belief that medicines without preservatives are a suitable alternative. This may similarly apply to other additives, for example sugar as an excipient in lozenges used to treat a sore throat.

This means “suitable with restrictions”

Suitable with restrictions are drugs that are therapeutically effective but harbor a higher risk or risk that cannot be easily assessed compared to standard therapeutics. They are therefore not among the standard remedies for the diseases discussed and are only used under certain conditions – for example in selected or particularly serious disease constellations.

Drugs are also considered to be suitable with restrictions for which a few studies have shown positive results, but whose therapeutic effectiveness has not yet been proven beyond doubt. This also applies in particular to novel groups of active ingredients that have not been thoroughly investigated to date. Overall, more studies on the effectiveness of these agents are needed if they are to be better evaluated.

In addition, this rating applies to drugs whose therapeutic effectiveness is lower than that of better rated drugs. Those preparations that are advertised for a broad area of ​​application but whose therapeutic effectiveness has only been proven for a subarea or a specific group of patients are also suitable with restrictions.

When funds are only “unsuitable”

Little suitable are for us medicines whose therapeutic effectiveness has not been sufficiently proven, which are not dosed sufficiently high and/or whose therapeutic effectiveness is so low in relation to the risks that the probable risks outweigh the possible benefits.

In addition, drugs with more than one active ingredient are less suitable if the active ingredients do not complement each other in a meaningful way or have no – or no additional – therapeutic benefit.

Also medical products in the evaluation

We evaluate not only pharmaceuticals, but also medical devices in dosage forms typical of pharmaceuticals. This includes, for example, many eye drops for dry eyes or certain laxatives. Such medical products undergo a different approval process than medicinal products, but we assess them in a comparable manner.

