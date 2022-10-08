Do the electromagnetic waves emitted by the Smartwatch hurt? The words of experts about the real danger to our health.

We often talk about the effect of electromagnetic waves on our health, a strong exposure to these radiations is not good, but it is also valid for small devices such as a Smartwatch.

The Smartwatch is a device that we always keep close to our body, holding it tightly to the wrist. This device allows us to collect relevant data on both our physical activity and our health. However, there are those who wonder how good it is to keep such a device always on our wrist.

To answer these doubts there is Alessandro Polichetti, first researcher and member of the National Center for Radiation Protection of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Let’s see together with Alessandro what are the real effects of the smartwatch.

Electromagnetic fields the real effects

Doubts about the possible health damage of these wearable electronic devices are understandable. Smartwatches, like mobile phones, can in fact be sources of radio frequency electromagnetic fields. However, it must be remembered that even in the case of using mobile phones, the risks to human health are far from being proven.

There are currently only a few studies available, among many showing no effects, which provide some indication of a possible carcinogenic effect. Hence the indication of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) to classify electromagnetic fields as possible carcinogens for humans.

Coming to the case of smartwatches, in the absence of specific studies on these devices, the only possible considerations are in terms of exposure levels. It must first of all be specified that the only demonstrated effects of radiofrequency fields are those related to the conversion into heat of the electromagnetic energy absorbed by the tissues of the human body.

This process, by levels of very high exposurecan result in temperature increases potentially harmful. Consequences of this type, however, can be excluded for all sources of electromagnetic fields that we encounter in living environments, included mobile phones and smartwatches which give rise to exposures far below the effect thresholds.

Regarding the known effects concerning electromagnetic fields, smartwatcheslike mobile phones, they can therefore be considered safe.

With regard to those not proven, however, it is reasonable to believe that any risks (for example in terms of likelihood of developing a tumor) are related to the exposure level. A smartwatch that communicates via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections with a smartphone, as in the example you cited, emits a much lower electromagnetic power (because its signal must reach a few tens of centimeters away) than that of a mobile phone. (which must send signals to fixed antennas miles away). Granted that there is a risk, that determined by the use of a smartwatch will therefore be much lower than that associated with the use of a mobile phone.

This may not be true only for some particular smartwatches equipped with a sim card that connect to the mobile phone network. From the point of view of the emitted power, devices of this type are in fact comparable with mobile phones. Consequently, such could also be the risks.