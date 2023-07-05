This is how we style shorts in summer 2023!

Shorts are practical, chic and simply a must in the warm summer months. But how can we style our favorite pieces and use them to create modern summer outfits? How to combine shorts with sneakers to create a stylish yet comfortable look?

Airy tops, feminine dresses and skirts and pretty blouses belong in every summer wardrobe. But on particularly hot days, shorts are real lifesavers and become our most faithful companions in everyday life. Whether for a wild party night, a stroll through town or a weekend trip – shorts are always a good choice and can be worn on any occasion. The summer pieces can now be found in all sorts of designs, so there is definitely something for every taste. Since we at Deavita place great value on comfort, we will show you today how to combine shorts with sneakers this year and create great summer looks with them!

Combine shorts with sneakers: Cool summer outfits to style

Bermuda shorts, skorts, denim shorts, leather shorts, etc. – we couldn’t imagine a summer without shorts and the selection of trendy models couldn’t be bigger! The summer classic has become an indispensable part of our wardrobes and can be styled in a wide variety of ways according to your mood. We have already explained to you which shorts suit your figure. But today we’re going to talk about how you can combine shorts with sneakers and create great outfits in no time.

Every year, denim shorts are among the coolest trend pieces for summer. The shorts are a real all-rounder and come in all sorts of cuts and designs. If you want to create a fashionable and comfortable look this summer, you can logically combine shorts with sneakers. Add a simple t-shirt, a cool bandana hairstyle and voila – you are perfectly dressed!

Denim shorts can be styled a little more feminine and elegant with a white shirt blouse. Blouses made of linen or cotton in particular feel wonderfully comfortable in the summer heat and ensure a casual yet chic city look.

Bermuda pants as a fashion trend in summer 2023

Some find them too old-fashioned, others just can’t get enough of them. But no matter how you feel, one thing is certain – Bermuda shorts are THE trend pants in summer 2023! Our absolute favorite for the coming season are Bermuda jean shorts, which exude an unmistakable retro charm. In contrast to the very short models, Bermuda pants flatter absolutely every figure and high-waist models conjure up a beautiful silhouette. Your look will be twice as comfortable and casual if you combine Bermuda shorts with sneakers. To make your legs look longer, smaller women should prefer chunky sneakers with platform soles.

Combine elegant high-waist shorts with sneakers

Combine elegant shorts with sneakers? The outfit combo looks surprisingly chic and the break in style makes a good impression. If you work in a creative industry or your company has a relaxed atmosphere, the look even works for a casual business outfit in summer. In this case, however, you should avoid using bright colors. If you want to combine shorts for the office, you are in good hands with models in simple, basic colours.

Leather shorts with sneakers

Leather shorts are here to stay and have a permanent place in our hearts and closets. When it comes to style, the shorts are real multi-talents that cut a fine figure for every occasion. Whether for the office, going out or a romantic dinner – the leather pants go with everything, and all year round! If you like it a little more sporty and casual, you can combine the shorts with sneakers. Shorts wouldn’t be a good idea for very hot summer days, but when it gets a little cooler at night, you’ll always be well dressed with them.

Summer is all about experimenting with our looks and trying unexpected outfit combos. Black high-waist shorts, a shirt blouse and chunky dad sneakers are a “match made in heaven” and the break in style makes a fashion statement.

Linen trousers for airy summer outfits

Airy, light, casual and elegant at the same time – the linen pants are simply the perfect piece of clothing for the hot summer months! The breathable fabric ensures a super light feeling and the trend pieces always look really chic. Short linen pants are absolutely stylish and styled with comfortable sneakers they result in a great summer look. To underline the relaxed character of the linen pants, wear them with a simple top from the same color family.

Cycling shorts and sneakers

Do we only wear cycling shorts in the gym or during sports? None! The comfortable pieces are now absolutely suitable for everyday use and look cooler than ever! Especially in combination with an oversized shirt and sneakers, the elastic trousers look surprisingly cool and the result is an eye-catching look that will cause a stir.

Admittedly – wearing cycling shorts in everyday life requires a lot of courage and self-confidence. If you want to gradually approach the pants trend, you can combine the cycling pants with an oversized blazer. The outfit combo is considered an absolute must among real fashionistas and gives the sporty pants a more elegant and stylish touch.

