This is how we style the trend dresses in summer 2023!

Jeans, skirts, shorts, blouses and the like – when it comes to casual and chic outfits, denim really doesn’t work! The robust cult fabric will probably never go out of style and has a permanent place in our hearts and wardrobes. While we store our denim pants deep in the basement for the summer months, denim dresses in all possible variations and designs are among the hottest fashion trends of the season. Sometimes casual for everyday life or more elegant for the office – the feminine counterpart to classic jeans is a real styling miracle and can be worn on any occasion. And so that you are always up to date, we will show you below how to combine a denim dress and create great summer outfits with it. So let’s get started – read on and get ready to shop!

Combine a denim dress in summer 2023

Summer is all about light, airy outfits that also look stylish. You already know which shoes go best with shorts. But even a trendy denim dress can be styled in a super versatile and exciting way and should not be missing in any wardrobe. Short, long, off the shoulder, with flounces or shirt dresses – the selection of models is now huge, so that every woman is sure to find the perfect denim dress for herself. And anyone who thinks that the trend pieces are only for autumn and winter is seriously mistaken. You can actually combine a denim dress in summer and experiment with various looks.

Combine mini denim dresses

As soon as it gets really hot outside, we want to show more skin! Mini denim dresses are used more and more frequently in the summer months and are among the most important basics that should not be missing in any wardrobe. However, keep in mind that denim is usually a very robust and thick fabric that can easily break a sweat.

When buying, always pay attention to how thick the clothes are and prefer airy and thin models that feel comfortable and light. Loosely cut A-line denim dresses are made for the summer heat and the wide cut also conceals small problem areas, such as a small tummy or thick thighs.

Which shoes you combine with a denim dress depends on your own taste and the occasion. Those who like it casual and comfortable are always in good hands with sneakers or flat sandals. On the other hand, for a feminine and more elegant look, you can also wear high heels or platform sandals.

Bib dresses as a fashion trend in summer 2023

Everything that used to be trendy will eventually come back and the retro looks from the late ’90s are making a huge comeback this year. Just think of crop tops, low-waist jeans, dungarees, etc. Dungaree dresses also bring back great childhood memories and are definitely one of the hottest fashion trends of summer 2023.

The denim dresses are super practical, comfortable and look really great. Wear a basic t-shirt or crop top underneath for the ultimate retro ’90s outfit. Add comfortable sneakers and voilà – you are perfectly dressed! And if you want to style the overall dress a little more elegantly, you can also combine it with feminine blouses with puff sleeves. So that the look doesn’t look too childish, add a modern touch with statement accessories and avoid girly shoes such as ballerinas.

Jeanskleider mit Volants

Airy, light and a great eye-catcher – denim dresses with flounces are the perfect everyday companions for the summer and have taken our hearts by storm. The trendy pieces don’t look so casual and the flounces give the look a playful, romantic touch.

The denim dress can be combined with strappy sandals or wedge sandals in particular and is ideal for a modern summer outfit for the holidays. Whether mini, midi or maxi dresses – denim dresses with flounces are an absolute must for the coming season and always look great. And the best? The loose dresses are also ideal for women who want to conceal wide hips and thighs or small problem areas on the stomach.

Summer shirt dresses made of denim

Yes, we will also be wearing stylish denim shirt dresses in summer 2023. In contrast to dungarees, the garments look much more elegant, but feel just as comfortable and airy. The trend dresses go great with flat sandals and sneakers and the outfit with kitten heels or sandals is a little more chic.

Combine denim dresses for the office

Admittedly – for an official occasion such as a wedding, denim dresses are a bit too casual and casual. But if you don’t have a strict dress code in the office, you can also combine a denim dress for a chic business outfit in summer. There are now many models that look classy and mature and are therefore absolutely suitable for the office. Especially denim dresses in midi or maxi length are a great choice and are perfect for the office. Complete the look with elegant high heels or sandals. And if you like it a little more comfortable and don’t feel like aching feet, you can’t go wrong with flat shoes in summer.

Combine a denim dress: the most beautiful summer outfits

For a comfortable everyday look, we rely on loose denim dresses and sneakers

Statement accessories enhance every outfit in no time at all

A denim dress can also be combined festively with high heels

Overall dresses and sneakers for a cool retro look

Off-the-shoulder denim dresses add a romantic touch

For an elegant summer outfit, opt for a denim dress and heels