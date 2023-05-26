This is how we style the updo in the summer of 20231

All girls with long hair know the problem – as soon as it gets warmer outside, we would like to cut our mane very short immediately. While short hairstyles are trendy, they are also a pretty radical move. Quick and easy updos become our go-to companions in the summer heat and are great for keeping our long hair out of our faces. But for the coming season we are taking our inspiration from the ballet dancers, because the ballerina bun is the new favorite of all fashionistas and has turned our heads. The trend hairstyle is super variable and can be styled in a wide variety of ways. How it works? Read on and learn how to style the ballet bun below.

Make your own ballerina bun: it’s that easy to achieve the look

Whether a casual messy bun for the couch or an elegant bun as a wedding hairstyle – updos are always a great eye-catcher and can be worn on any occasion. Ballet dancers have always been the epitome of elegance and tenderness and the balletcore fashion trend is influencing not only our outfits but also the hairstyle trends for the upcoming season. Whether you’re surviving a bad hair day or snagging your hair up in the heat, the ballerina bun is at the top of our list of our favorite hairstyles for summer 2023.

And the best? Styling takes less than 10 minutes and the updo looks gorgeous on both medium and long hair. Here’s a quick guide on how to style the popular ballet bun:

First, brush your hair well and tie it into a tight, high ponytail with a small hair tie.

For the sleek look, put some hair gel on your hair and comb it back with a fine comb.

Then twist the ponytail and tie it into a bun.

Secure the bun with several bobby pins or a hair tie and spray the hair with plenty of hairspray for more hold.

And voilà – the ballerina bun can be styled so easily and quickly!

Ballet bun: We love this variant of the updo

Why do we love the ballerina bun for summer? The updo can be styled in a variety of ways to your heart’s content and is always a real eye-catcher. Sometimes as a quick hairstyle in the heat or as an elegant hairstyle for wedding guests – we are always in good hands with the ballet bun.

The low bun

Updo hairstyles only work with very long hair? Not even close! A low ballerina bun that sits low on the nape is ideal for keeping short or medium-length hair out of the face in the summer. The updo creates a polished look and is styled in less than 5 minutes. Sounds like a real win-win situation, right? Follow the same steps above, but instead of tying your hair into a high ponytail, secure it at the nape of your neck.

The braided bun

Do you like something a little more playful and feminine? Then the braided bun is exactly what you need. The updo is one of those looks that seem complicated at first glance, but are actually very easy to recreate. For the braided ballerina bun, the hair is tied into a ponytail as in the classic version, but this is then braided into a ponytail. Whether a “false” braid of two or classic three strands is entirely up to you. Then wrap the braid around the hair tie and secure it with a few bobby pins. The braided ballet bun looks particularly beautiful on straight, long hair.

Spice up the ballerina bun with accessories

The ballerina bun is a real eye-catcher in itself. But it wouldn’t hurt to spice up the hairstyle with some trendy hair accessories, right? Hair accessories give our look the finishing touch and make our updo look even better. Whether it’s clips, necklaces, scarves or statement hairpins – the selection of hair accessories is now really huge and the small details create a wow effect. You can either fix the hair accessories underneath the bun or put them directly into the bun.