Do you wish you could turn back time and let your face shine? By using the right makeup for older women and combining it with some little tricks, you can make your face look younger without ever touching a needle. Discover in the following article small make-up tricks for mature women that make you look younger and conceal wrinkles!

Healthy skin is the most important thing

The three steps of cleansing, exfoliating and protecting the skin are necessary to achieve the desired appearance at any age. A healthy complexion not only makes your skin look better overall, but also provides a solid foundation for your makeup. Buying quality foundation, eyeshadow and concealer will be wasted if you don’t take care of your skin and keep it in good condition. This is something that becomes more and more evident as we age.

Small makeup tricks for mature women: do not neglect the primer step

You want your makeup to look good for as long as possible, just like other good things. Primers can be very helpful in smoothing the surface of mature skin and preparing it for makeup application. The key to covering fine lines and wrinkles is prep and foundation. You can use a serum, oil or moisturizing primer to prep and plump the skin before applying makeup. This makes the skin look more even and smooth. Be sure to use products that contain hyaluronic acid, almond oil, or grape seed extract.

Apply the right foundation

Be sure to purchase a foundation specifically designed for mature skin. As your skin ages, the products you use to perfect your skin should age with it. The most effective makeup for mature women should include a foundation that not only conceals imperfections, but actively combats the visible signs of aging and reverses their effects. Use matte products that perform multiple functions, such as a dewy glow, intense hydration, sunscreen to prevent blemishes and wrinkles, retinol, and even a filter-like finish. These products should be your top priority.

Little makeup tricks for mature women – try cream eyeshadow

Powder eyeshadows are easy to use, but our eyelids lose elasticity as we age, and powder can accentuate wrinkles. Switch to cream eyeshadows instead – they come in stick form, for example. They are easy to apply and can be blended with either fingertips or a brush.

Eyeliner for women over 50 and 60

We can probably all imagine a magazine ad featuring a young woman in her 20s with thick black eyeliner on both the top and bottom of her eyes. Yes, eyeliner can definitely help define and highlight our eyes. However, the key to a beautiful eyeliner for older ladies is to brighten the look and make it more natural. Eyeliner is a beauty product that can be used at any age.

Full eyelashes spice up your look

Thick, plump lashes can make us feel young and flirty. Is there a quick and easy way to make lashes appear fuller without the need for extensions or false lashes? Before applying your favorite mascara, you should coat your lashes with a layer of your favorite lash primer. Apply the foundation first and then immediately apply the mascara before the foundation dries. Doing this before the mascara has had a chance to set makes it easier to apply and also helps prevent clumping and separating your lashes.

The right color of blush

Have you ever worried that your blush will turn out horribly? As more birthday candles appear on our cake, the color of the blush and its placement become more important. Before applying makeup, you should determine whether your skin has a warm or cool undertone. If your undertone is warm, go for a coral or peach blush, and if your undertone is cool, go for a pink or berry blush.

Little makeup tricks for mature women – the perfect shade for your lips

Even though a nude lip look is in fashion, it can make us look washed out. That’s why you should consider adding a little more color to your lips. Choose a shade that is one to two shades darker than your natural lip color. Since a very dark (and matte) lipstick can make us look older, we should choose a slightly lighter lipstick color with shine or luminosity instead. A light shimmer can be achieved by applying a small amount of gloss to the center of the lower lip. It’s amazing how choosing the right lipstick color can brighten the entire face and make you look like you’re really glowing. So it pays to try a few new shades of lipstick at the makeup counter and even think outside the box to test new shades.