If you are expecting a baby, you may be wondering how to fold baby clothes. It is tiny and often difficult to fold due to its shape. Or maybe you’re using a traditional folding technique for your newborn’s clothes, but it always results in cluttered drawers and wrinkled garments. If this sounds familiar, you should try Marie Kondo’s method to learn how to fold baby clothes to save space.

How to fold baby clothes like Marie Kondo?

The KonMari method uses a folding technique in which the folded garment stands upright. This method makes everything more accessible and organized. According to Marie Kondo, clothes are happier when they are folded. According to her, the secret to folding clothes is to fold each garment into a rectangle. Since folding baby clothes is a bit more complicated than folding other clothes using the same method, we will show you the steps for each individual piece of clothing.

Fold a baby romper after the KonMari

This method works for both short-sleeved and long-sleeved rompers. When you’re done, you should be able to stand the onesie on its edge in the drawer so that all the garments are organized so you can see each one.

Lay the romper flat and try to smooth out any wrinkles. Check that the seams are even.

Imagine you divide the romper into 3 vertical parts and fold the left side.

Do the same on the right side while tucking the sleeve down.

Imagine that you fold the romper in thirds again and fold about 1/3 of it up.

Now fold it again, leaving a small piece free at the end.

Fold the romper again and use the leftover part to stand it up.

So your goal is to fold each onesie into a small, neat rectangle for tucking away in the baby’s dresser drawer.

You may only need to fold the rompers twice instead of three times if they are too tiny.

If you want to be as efficient as possible and stack clothes neatly, use a drawer divider.

How to fold pajamas?

The pajamas may seem intimidating, but they’re not.

To fold them, simply lay them face down flat with the legs touching and smooth out the creases.

Fold the pajamas in half vertically, leg to leg and sleeve to sleeve.

Then tuck the sleeves in so they lie flat against the body.

Pull the feet up until it folds in half.

Fold it in half again horizontally if you can.

Fold baby pants together to save space

Baby trousers are folded in the same way as adult trousers using the KonMari method. Just fold them into a nice, compact shape that can stand on its own.

Lay the pants flat on a clean surface and smooth out the creases.

Fold them in half vertically so the pant legs touch.

Tuck in the excess fabric, especially at the crotch of the pants. It needs to be a reasonably even rectangle, but don’t worry if the legs are tapered.

Fold the pants in half so the edge of the pant meets the waistband.

Fold the long trousers into three parts from the bottom up. Shorts can easily be folded in half. In both cases you have to adjust the number of folds depending on the size.

When you’re done, place the pants in the drawer with the folded side up.

Folding baby clothes according to Marie Kondo: The baby clothes

The KonMari method can be used to minimize wrinkles in baby clothes. That’s why it’s especially important to lay the dress as flat as possible on a clean surface before you start folding. Be sure to spread out the bottom part of the dress as it will likely be wider than the top part.

Fold the sides of the dress (including the sleeves) 1/3 of each towards the center. You should get a rectangle with straight edges.

Then fold the bottom part of the dress about a third up.

Fold it up again horizontally. Depending on the size of the dress, you should fold more or less.

When you’re done folding, you should end up with a rectangle or square that’s similar in size to the other folded baby clothes. Then you can put it in the drawer without worrying about wrinkles.

Fold baby socks and bib together

The KonMari method of folding socks is very efficient and simple. Simply place one sock on top of the other and then simply fold them in half. Then place them in a divider box that fits right in your baby’s drawer.

Baby bibs are not so easy to fold. You can easily roll them up by folding the strap down and then rolling it up at the end.