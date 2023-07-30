This is how you create more volume

Struggling with fine hair and desperate to make it look like you have too little hair? These 4 cool hairstyle trends for fine hair will let your hair reach its full potential and help you achieve a fuller look.

It’s no secret that styling fine hair is a painstaking process. However, the key to a truly elegant look lies in the right haircut. With these 4 cool hairstyle trends for fine hair, you can easily achieve the voluminous and stunning look you want.

4 cool hairstyle trends for fine hair: How to give it volume, bounce and fullness

Not all women are blessed with a thick and luscious mane. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have a lot of hair. However, it refers to the fact that the individual hair is simply thinner than normal. Therefore, it is important that fine hair is styled properly so that it does not look lifeless. Whether you prefer long hairstyles or a quick and easy short haircut, we’ve rounded up 4 cool hairstyle trends for you. Let yourself be inspired!

The trendy Italian Bob

Italian Bob is a trendy bob that sits just above the shoulders and slightly below the chin. What sets it apart from other trendy hairstyles is the volume. In order to achieve the voluminous look even with fine hair, you should opt for a haircut without many layers. The heavy line makes the hair appear thicker, but you should use a mousse to add volume at the roots and a texturizing product at the ends to help shape it. However, avoid heavy styling products as they can weigh down the hair.

Although the typical Italian bob is worn with a center part, it also works as a side-parted bob and the sweeping sections at the bottom give it a very cute look.

The Italian bob is one of the best hairstyles for women over 50 as it adds fullness and definition to hair that has thinned a bit with age.

Shoulder grazing Bob

Shoulder-length bobs for fine hair create volume at the roots and fullness from the middle hair lengths. This hairstyle offers versatility without committing to a shorter or longer haircut. It is ideal for fine hair as it is super easy to care for, especially for straight to wavy hair.

Bangs can really enhance them if they are appropriate for the hair type. So avoid straight, blunt bangs and instead opt for airy, sideways, sweeping or layered bangs. The more movement your bangs have, the more volume your hair will appear.

Pixie with long bangs

Fine hair is often characterized by a soft and silky texture. It dries faster, is easier to style and maintains a healthy look. A pixie for fine hair is a flattering, low-maintenance short haircut with lots of texture and volume that will help you manage your hair. There are many different variations of the pixie haircut so you can find the perfect look for you.

Opt for a long pixie with bangs, which is a great way to transition from a bob to a short hairstyle. Leaving the bangs long makes you feel like you still have your length. Style this trendy hairstyle with a blow dryer and a round brush to achieve more fullness in the crown area.

Cool hairstyle trends for fine hair: the shag

The shag is a great hairstyle for fine hair as it adds a lot of volume and movement. If you’re looking for a haircut that goes well with your fine hair, a layered shag with bangs that flatters your face shape is an excellent option for you.

Shag hairstyles are suitable for any hair length, but if you have fine hair, a medium length haircut is the optimal choice for you. This is when your hair will benefit the most from the grading, which will make your hair appear much thicker.

Discuss your hair type and desired look with your barber to get a trendy shag hairstyle that suits you best.

