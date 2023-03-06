More and more people today are looking for ways to create flexible living spaces, and the sitooterie garden trend makes such outdoor dream spaces possible. Whether you want to create cozy areas in backyards or remodel larger outdoor spaces, this concept offers multiple options. Curate your outdoor space with a gazebo or garden shed to enjoy the upcoming spring with family and friends. Here are some examples and design ideas that you can get inspiration from.

Design the garden area according to the Scottish garden trend sitooterie

The term ‘sitotery’ comes from Scottish and refers to the creation of stylish relaxation areas with seating in the garden that can be used as mini living spaces resembling a conservatory. These are structures that are very popular and typical of landscaping in Scotland. These are usually made of wood or stone and allow for more privacy and seclusion, as well as space for socializing with friends and family. This allows you to comfortably relax and unwind outside, while the design with windows or canopy allows for the perfect retreat.

In addition, a small seating area can be created for relaxation, for example by creating a seating area under a covered pergola or in a garden shed. The whole thing does not necessarily have to be an elaborate structure. You can even position a bare bench in a suitable place in your garden.

Just set up a common area outdoors and surround it with lush garden plants. This allows you to create an outdoor space according to your needs and tastes, according to the sitooterie garden trend, giving it a comfortable touch. The following tips can help you create your own version of such a garden retreat.

Design ideas for modern seating areas in the garden

As specially designed structures, summerhouses and gazebos offer numerous opportunities to create a cozy and private seating area in the garden. Choose a location that can capture as much sunlight as possible but is not too far from your home. The sitootery does not necessarily have to be like an outbuilding and can even be created with good positioning with garden benches or simple structures. The idea is to place these in a way that you can feel as comfortable in them as possible. This allows you to create a convenient seating area for meeting or relaxing in the garden without necessarily having to build anything.

In addition, you can make yourself comfortable by adding seat cushions or bean bags. Think about how to position your bench to get the best view of your garden. A key element of the sitooterie garden trend is relaxation. So create a quiet seating area where you can enjoy the outdoors in spring or summer by considering the direction of the seating area. It is also possible to orientate oneself to a central point in the garden, such as a water feature or a tree. Choose an area that offers both shade and sunshine. Thus, you can transform an outdoor space that was previously a bit boring or unsightly into an attractive focal point with little effort.

Garden trend sitooterie with sustainable and cozy seating areas

You can create a modern and dedicated seating area in the garden from recycled materials. Add weather-resistant outdoor furniture, such as some repurposed steel chairs, for a sustainable outdoor design. Just give the extra seating area a purpose so you can enjoy quiet moments of contemplation outside.

Complement the seating with a small table to establish the zone as a place to sit, relax or socialize. You can even create two different seating areas so that adults and children can spend time together in the garden.

Choose the right garden furniture for relaxing

Outdoor hanging chairs and sofas are all the rage in 2023, adding extra comfort and style. The garden trend sitooterie is also about seclusion and finding time for yourself. In addition, you can add garden swings to your seating area as an evolution of the hammock. This can accordingly easily turn into a permanent addition to your garden.

A suitable area for placing such garden furniture would be a patio or pergola with a canopy. This provides protection from the rain and allows for a beautiful view of the rest of your garden or backyard. In addition, garden furniture such as hanging chairs or armchairs made of rattan are also suitable for such garden design with sitootery. You can also add garden decor with unique art pieces or rustic style finds from the flea market.

Create covered sitootery from wood

When creating such structures, any shapes and materials are allowed. This allows you to make a covered sitooterie from wood, opting for interesting designs. The canopy not only provides additional shade in the garden area but also allows for a nice addition to the relaxation area as it offers shelter from rain in inclement weather. Since privacy is also an important factor, the small canopied seating area would also protect you from prying eyes.

The whole thing can therefore be kept simple by covering your pergola or wooden structure with a canopy or using curtains as a privacy screen. These can bring a boho vibe to the outdoor space while giving a modern feel with simple and straight lines. Choose the right textiles and colors to make the area look even more stylish. These also include wooden trellises that you can use to grow plants and vines outdoors for that extra bit of nature. For example, vines or ivy in the garden can add the desired touch of green. Just make sure you protect the wood so it doesn’t rot over time.

Seasonal design based on the sitooterie garden trend

Of course, you can also upgrade your outdoor space with temporary seating areas, depending on the weather and season. For this purpose, for example, large garden umbrellas, changing rooms or shelters are suitable, with which you can easily create your own sitooterie in the summer. In colder seasons, these can then be easily deconstructed or folded up and stored in the shed or garage.

So no matter the size of your garden, you can create your own relaxation area for entertaining, for example by adding a picnic blanket and a couple of lounge chairs for that extra summer vibe. In addition, you can also choose a tent as a nice addition to your site. It offers the appropriate sun and rain protection, as well as more privacy, while making you feel like you’re on vacation.