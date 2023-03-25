If you are looking for an inexpensive and natural way to clean your oven, vinegar is the answer. The popular household remedy has many uses in the household and can also be a good helper when removing burnt-on grease and encrustations from the oven. We show you the best way to clean the oven with vinegar.

Clean the oven without chemicals

We all want a clean oven without the hassle of scrubbing. Unfortunately, this is not always possible, because when preparing food in the oven, there are often splashes of fat, spills or burnt-on food. Nonetheless, there are some natural cleaning products that will make the job easier and get the oven back in good condition.

We have already explained how you can use lemons to clean the oven. But another popular home remedy should not be underestimated. We are of course talking about the good old household vinegar. Using vinegar to clean the oven is safe and can save you the time, effort and money spent on expensive and harmful oven cleaners.

Clean the oven thoroughly with vinegar: Here’s how

There is a very effective and fairly simple way to clean a heavily soiled oven with vinegar. It is a steam cleaning where vinegar is added to the water to loosen the burnt fat and incrustations. This method requires minimal effort on your part. The vinegar vapor loosens the dirt inside the oven and all you have to do is wipe down the walls and floor.

Another advantage is that you don’t have to wait to use the oven after cleaning. Your oven is ready for the next meal immediately after the process, as the vinegar evaporates quickly. In addition, there is no odor nuisance, although vinegar can smell strongly during cleaning. Because the household remedy is known for being good at neutralizing odors.

For this method you will need the following:

an ovenproof pot

distilled water

white vinegar (household vinegar)

an empty spray bottle

a microfiber cloth or sponge

Now follow these steps:

1. Remove food residues and coarse dirt

Before you heat up the oven, you should make sure that there is no loose dirt like crumbs left in it, so that it doesn’t burn even more. Also remove the oven racks, otherwise they will heat up unnecessarily and can later get in the way when wiping. Now that the oven is empty, it’s time to use the miracle cure, vinegar.

2. Heat a saucepan with vinegar and water

Fill a medium ovenproof saucepan with water and add 100ml white vinegar. Then turn the heat up to 150°C and let the water boil until it begins to steam.

3. Let the vinegar solution steam

Let the steam rise. Once the oven is filled with vinegar vapor, turn it off and let the vinegar sit in it for about 30 minutes. The moisture and power of the vinegar will loosen any residue from the walls of the device, making it easier to wipe off.

After 30 minutes, the oven should be at a safe temperature. Open the door carefully and keep a safe distance from any escaping steam. Then remove the pot with oven mitts.

Now prepare your tools for wiping down the oven. Remember to act quickly so the residue doesn’t dry up again.

4. Wipe the oven walls

It’s also helpful to give the cleaning a little more solvent power after a steam bath, especially if you’re dealing with a badly burned oven. To ensure thorough wiping, make an additional vinegar solution. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle.

Then spray the solution directly onto the oven walls and scrub away the loosened dirt with a soft sponge or microfiber cloth.

5. Dry the oven and let the vinegar smell go away

White vinegar doesn’t need to be rinsed off, so letting it dry in the oven will suffice. It takes no more than 10 minutes as long as you leave the oven door open. If you’re concerned about the lingering vinegar smell, don’t worry, it should dissipate quickly, leaving the oven odor free quickly. Now you’re done cleaning your oven!

What to do if stubborn stains remain on the oven walls?

Sometimes the vinegar vapor isn’t enough to get rid of all the stains in your oven. In this case, you might need to try a more powerful method. To safely remove stubborn dirt, you can use baking soda (another great item to have in your kitchen) as an abrasive. You can find more tips on cleaning the side walls of the oven in this article.