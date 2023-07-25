This is how you get rid of winkle arms in old age!

With advancing age, waving arms are one of the biggest problem areas for women that we would like to cover up. How can we tighten upper arms? What are the most common causes of arm fat and how long does it take to get toned upper arms?

Beautiful and defined arms – that is probably the dream of every woman. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Especially in summer, slack waving arms that wave with every movement come into their own. Luckily we don’t have to settle for that because there are many effective exercises to tone the upper arms and get them back in top shape.

What Are the Causes of Arm Fat?

As we get older, the connective tissue weakens and the breakdown of collagen causes the skin to sag and lose its firmness. With increasing age, the body also reduces muscle mass and the result is often flabby upper arms that hang down unsightly. If you have genetically weak connective tissue, you will have to deal with the issue of toning upper arms much sooner.

But in addition to a genetic predisposition, there are also many other causes of arm fat and the most common are obesity and a high fat content. When you’re overweight, fat accumulates not only on your hips and stomach, but also on your arms. Here is a brief overview of other arm fat causes.

Hormonal imbalance Not enough exercise One-sided, unhealthy and high-fat diet Metabolic diseases (e.g. hypothyroidism) Various medications with weight gain as a side effect

What muscles to train to get rid of winking arms?

If you want to tighten your upper arms and get rid of waving arms, you can’t avoid the topic of sport and exercise. Unfortunately, it is not possible to lose fat only in certain parts of the body, but targeted exercises for the arms help us to build muscle. On the one hand, the upper arms consist of biceps and triceps – these are the extensor and flexor muscles. Although tricep training is often underestimated by women, strong triceps are the key to toning your upper arms. Above the muscles, however, is the subcutaneous fatty tissue, which cannot be trained away. A combination of exercise, a healthy diet and regular brush massages is considered the best way to counteract jerky arms.

Tighten upper arms: The best exercises against waving arms

Can sagging upper arms become firm again? Luckily, the answer is yes! The lower the body fat percentage and the greater the muscle volume, the tighter and more defined our arms appear. For this it is important to train the upper body and especially the upper arms with targeted triceps and biceps exercises at least twice a week. Strong shoulder muscles are also very important for a toned upper body.

In order to achieve the best possible results and to avoid possible injuries, it is important to pay attention to a clean and correct execution. So start with your own weight or lighter weights and then slowly work your way up. Below we have put together the best exercises for you to tone up your upper arms and counteract sagging. Do 4 sets of 10-15 reps each, resting 30-40 seconds between sets.

Trizeps-Dips

As previously mentioned, the triceps are the most important muscle to strengthen to get rid of winking arms. Tricep dips are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises for relieving sagging upper arms.

Support yourself with your hands on the edge of a chair or on a weight bench and position your arms behind your body with your fingertips pointing towards you. Turn your elbows in slightly and bend your legs. Then slowly lower your buttocks towards the floor, but do not let them down completely and immediately push them up again. Make sure that your back stays straight and do not straighten your elbows completely when pushing up. To increase the difficulty, fully extend your legs or place them on an elevation.

Triceps extensions with dumbbells

Triceps extensions are another amazing exercise to strengthen triceps and tone upper arms.

Stand upright with your shoulders apart. Hold a dumbbell in both hands with thumbs wrapped around them for a better grip. Your palms must be facing the ceiling. Keeping your back straight, hands stretched overhead with elbows pointing forward and upper arms past ears. Bend your elbows slightly and bring the dumbbell towards your neck until you lightly touch the upper part of your back with the dumbbell. Extend your arms up again and repeat. Alternatively, you can do the exercise with one arm, but with less weight.

Trizeps-Kickbacks

You can do triceps kickbacks with your own weight or with dumbbells and after just 2-3 repetitions you will feel your muscles burning, I promise.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand upright with your shoulders apart. Keeping your back straight, bend your knees slightly and bend your upper body slightly forward – your body should be almost parallel to the floor. Keep your head up and position your arms as close to your upper body as possible. Extend your arms behind you and hold the position for 2 seconds – focus on contracting your triceps. Slowly return to the starting position without swinging your arms.

Tight push-ups

End push-ups are a great push-up variation to tone your upper arms while training your abs.

Begin in the high push-up position, positioning your palms below your shoulders with your fingertips facing forward. Stretch out your legs and arms and tighten your stomach. Bend your arms and slowly lower your torso until you almost touch the floor. It is important that the elbows remain close to the body and run along the waist. Push back up in a slow, controlled manner and repeat.

lateral raises

To get rid of waving arms and tone your upper arms, you should also train your shoulder muscles regularly. If you don’t have time for a separate shoulder workout, incorporating 2-3 shoulder exercises into your upper body workout will do the trick.

Stand up straight and keep your back straight. Grab a dumbbell in each hand and stretch your arms out to your sides, palms facing you. Squeeze your shoulder blades and stretch your arms out to the sides until they are about shoulder height. Slowly lower your arms back down and repeat. When doing this, it is important that you work without momentum.

arm circles

Arm circles are the ideal exercise to simultaneously strengthen the back, chest and arm muscles and mobilize the shoulder joints.

Standing upright, raise your arms parallel to the floor to shoulder height, palms facing down. Tighten your stomach and keep your back straight. Then pull slow, small circles from front to back and make sure that the movement comes from the shoulders. Change direction after 40 seconds. To increase the level of difficulty, you can do arm circles with dumbbells.

Bizeps-Curls

The good old bicep curls are a must for anyone looking to tone their upper arms.

Stand up straight and keep your back straight. Position your legs hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your arm so that your forearm is parallel to the floor and pull the dumbbell forcefully but slowly towards your upper arm. Whether you pull your arms at the same time or alternately is entirely up to you – it is important that you do the exercise without momentum. Here’s a little tip – biceps curls are even more effective if you briefly tense the triceps at the lowest point.

Military Plank

And we end our training for tight upper arms with a very demanding but super effective plank variant. Military Plank targets the entire arm musculature and also strengthens the abdomen – a real all-rounder!

Start in the low plank position with your elbows under your shoulders. Engage your abs and buttocks, then come up one floor by placing one hand and then the other where your elbows were. Hold for 1-2 seconds and then come back down. It is particularly important for the military plank that the hips remain stable at all times. It gets a little easier if you put your feet a little wider than hip-width apart.

How long does it take to get toned upper arms?

You already know the best exercises to tone your upper arms and get rid of hamstrings. But now the question arises: How long does it take until you have tight upper arms? Unfortunately, there is no general answer to this, but if you do it regularly, it should take four to five weeks before you see the first results. It would be optimal if you train the muscle part 2 to 3 times a week. To avoid a fitness plateau, increase the reps or use heavy weights over time.

Can sagging skin recede?

Especially after a significant weight loss, it can happen that excess skin remains after losing weight. Can sagging skin recede? When you gain weight, connective tissue and skin also grow and adapt to the weight. If there is a drastic weight loss, they often do not manage to regress. The faster you lose weight, the higher the risk of sagging skin. To avoid this, you should take your time when losing weight and never do any crash diets. A weight loss of around 0.5 kg per week is considered optimal – this way the skin has enough time to adapt to the change and then recover better. Here ko

