This is how you look younger in no time

The shaggy short hairstyles for women over 60 can give you a fashionable and youthful look. And since it is not so easy with age to find the right hairstyle that is also easy to care for and suits your face shape and hair structure, you have come to the right place.

Shaggy short hairstyles for women over 60

Older women often struggle with fine, thin hair. The shaggy haircuts are heavily layered and structured and make the hair appear much more voluminous. And another bonus is that they can flatter any face shape.

Light brown shaggy mullet

The latest trend in short haircuts is the shaggy mullet. Her natural waves complete the style and shape of the haircut and make for very easy styling. If you have naturally wavy hair then this hairstyle is the best choice for you. Apply some texturizing cream, let the hair air dry and style it easily and quickly.

Trendy shaggy hairstyle for women over 60

The modern shag for women over 60 with fine hair is easy to care for and gives a full, natural look. Opt for a bold hair color to accentuate your look.

Shaggy pixie bob for older women

This is one of the best short hairstyles for older women who want to refresh their look. The chunky bangs give a fresh look and the added waves complete the look and add volume.

Razor shaggy bob with bangs

The short bob haircuts for women over 60 are very versatile and easy to maintain. If you have silver hair, you could jazz it up with a youthful, razor-cut hairstyle with bangs. The bangs, shaved ends and minimal volume on the sides are perfect for framing the face and accentuating your best features.

Shaggy short hairstyle for square face

If you have a square face and it is difficult for you to find the right hairstyle, don’t worry and check out this haircut. It is a simple shaggy hairstyle with bangs in the front.

Short shaggy pixie for thick hair

If at 60 you still have thick hair that tends to look too bulky when cut short, this hairstyle is the best choice for you. And the best part is that the cutting techniques also help de-stress the hair as long as it isn’t too frizzy.

Der Mullet Pixie Shag ab 60

The short hairstyles for older ladies are part pixie haircut and part modern mullet, with a focus on the top of the head. The shaggy bangs and textured tips add movement to the look and make you look a lot younger.

Feathered shag for older women

The combination of feathered layers, triangular sideburns and a tapered nape makes this hairstyle so popular among women over 60.

Short shag for silver hair

This hairstyle gives volume and structure to the hair, even if it is fine and thin. It has a classic beauty and will make your face brighten up while you wear it and make you look much younger. It’s great for any face shape and goes great with your glasses. One can style this short haircut towards or away from the face.

Shaggy short hairstyles for women over 60 with curly hair

If you love your curly hair, try this hairstyle. Add bangs to upgrade the look and wear some hair cream if you don’t have natural curls to make them last longer.

Layered shaggy pixie for thin hair

The layered silver pixie softens any masculine look of the short haircut. The tiered look follows the female head shape while the cropped cut keeps the contours light and feathered. This hairstyle is perfect for fine hair types and women who prefer minimal volume.