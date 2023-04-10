This has happened to everyone. Your cake is almost done, the layers are all out, only the buttercream is missing. You have the mixer running, but then tragedy strikes – your buttercream shatters before your eyes. Before you get angry and throw the whole thing away, there are a few things you can do. Here’s how to salvage curdled buttercream!

Why did your buttercream curdle?

While buttercream is often touted as one of the easiest icings to make from scratch, it’s actually surprisingly challenging and difficult to master. Basically, buttercream is an emulsion made up of a mixture of fats and liquids. As with all emulsions, the liquids and fats may not bond if the conditions are not right. The main cause of broken buttercream is improperly selected temperature, which causes the butter to either stiffen or melt before it’s properly incorporated. So how to salvage curdled buttercream that has broken due to improper temperatures?

How can Sue save congealed buttercream when it’s getting stiff

If your buttercream has turned out incredibly thick and has a nice, greasy texture, it’s set. Why is that happend? Quite simply because the butter you used was too cold. Maybe you forgot to take them out of the fridge beforehand or the room temperature was too cold.

Keep in mind that buttercream needs to be kept at a fairly constant temperature of 80-75 degrees Fahrenheit (22-24 degrees Celsius) to maintain the emulsion as it forms.

To do this, set the bowl of your buttercream over a water bath. This will gradually raise the temperature of your mixture, causing it to warm up and the butter to fluff. Once the mixture begins to fluff and the frosting has melted slightly around the edges, return it to the blender. Start slowly with the whisk attachment as there is now more melted fat in the mixture. Gradually increase the speed and continue beating until the mixture forms and sets, about four to five minutes.

What else to do to be able to salvage curdled buttercream?

You can hold them in a metal bowl directly over the flame of a gas stove for a few seconds. You can take a small portion of the buttercream and melt it in the microwave. Microwave for 5-10 seconds, stirring occasionally, until melted.

Whatever you decide, the idea is to melt just part of the buttercream and then mix that back in with the rest of the cold part. It may take a few minutes for everything to come together, but the temperature should even out and bring everything together.

If your butter was very cold, you may need to repeat this process a few times to raise the temperature enough.

How to save the mixture if it’s too runny

This is one of the most common forms of broken buttercream mix – instead of the creamy, glossy mass you expected, you end up with a thin, soupy consistency. This is because your mixture was too warm, causing the butter to melt and leach out its butterfat and liquid. This makes the entire mixture far too runny to form a stable emulsion.

This usually happens at high temperatures. For example when making buttercream in a hot summer, but a mixer that is too hot can also be the cause. Sometimes, from the constant stirring, the mixture heats up a lot more than you expected.

To quickly fix this disaster, simply take the whole bowl and place in the fridge for about 20-30 minutes, or until the edges of the buttercream mixture start to harden again.

Most of the mixture will still be quite runny – don’t despair! After stirring the buttercream on low for about 4-5 minutes and then gradually on high, the temperatures will even out and it will be like it was never soupy. If it’s not too runny, just a little fluffy and jelly-like, put it back in the fridge, but only for about 10-15 minutes, and stir again.

Don’t forget that the most important thing is the right temperature. As long as you get the buttercream back to the correct temperature of 80-75 degrees Fahrenheit, it will end up being gorgeous.

For more tips on what to look out for to get the perfect buttercream, click here!