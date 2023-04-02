If you want to add a windbreak for the terrace or balcony as part of a new design or remodel, there are numerous options. Depending on the location or climate, you can opt for creative solutions and materials to make your outdoor spaces sheltered from the wind. In this way, the outdoor area can not only beautified, but also allows you to spend more time outside on windy days. However, before making a decision, it is recommended to consider which option would best suit your balcony or garden area. Here is some useful information that can help you with that.

Why can a windbreak for the terrace be beneficial?

A quick solution is to use prefabricated elements, for example if you want to install your patio windbreak without drilling. However, if you want to invest a little more time and plan for the long term, planting a hedge is also an excellent option. So get a better overview by finding out more about the different variants. Of course, there are several options on the market that make outdoor wind protection more reliable. As a result, such outdoor spaces are not only more pleasant on windy summer days, but can also be used for a longer period of time beyond the summer.

The main purpose that such an element should fulfill is logically to protect the terrace from the wind. However, depending on the choice of material, the addition can also bring other advantages and make the corresponding area more functional. In addition, it can be used to create an intimate space, especially if you install smoked glass or opaque elements. In addition, you can still improve the insulation in case of rain, since rainwater usually hits the same wind side of a terrace or balcony. This will prevent water from entering your home, as well as prevent moisture and leakage. Another important advantage is the noise reduction in the garden, for example if you choose a glass windbreak for the terrace or similar.

Consider important factors when choosing the material

When it comes to the right design, there is hardly anything left to be desired when it comes to the choice of materials for wind protection. With various types of wood such as bamboo or reeds, an outdoor space such as a terrace or balcony can be made windproof just as well. In addition, there are also modern building materials such as plastic and metal, which are being used more and more frequently. However, you should be careful not to block the airflow completely, as this will create turbulence on the other side that could be as unpleasant as the wind itself. Trellises also offer an efficient and attractive solution and can be planted with climbing plants such as ivy, clematis or honeysuckle.

When it comes to a patio cover windbreak, the installation would be easier.

If it is a ground-level terrace or patio area, you have several options.

The correct height depends on the purpose of the windbreak to be installed, such as fall leaves or surrounding debris.

Depending on the location and wind force, find the appropriate wind protection for patio roofs or balconies.

Suitable windbreak for wooden terrace

Of course you can use your own skills, for example if you want to build a windbreak for the terrace yourself with wood. The versatile material can also be cut into a variety of shapes, while you can also reuse inexpensive options like pallets. In addition, there are also commercial solutions that you can rely on. If your windbreak consists of wooden elements, you should aim for a minimum height of 1.80 to 2 meters, because only then are the garden and terrace really optimally protected.

Prefabricated wooden or composite kits are also available for some standard variants. Most of these come in a variety of lengths and are usually quick and easy to assemble. However, it is essential to ensure that the elements are firmly anchored in the ground, as a heavy thunderstorm will exert considerable forces on the wooden surface. Rectangular concrete foundations, for example, are suitable for this. These should be at least 25 centimeters long and wide and protrude about 60 centimeters into the ground.

Add a freestanding patio windbreak made of fabric or plants

If you are unable to build a solid structure into the patio, potted plants can prove to be a reliable option. Add taller planters and add tall and fast-growing varieties of plants inside. These later act as a barrier against the wind, although bushy variants could be even more effective. Multi-row hedges made of shrubs and small trees of different heights also offer reliable wind protection for terraces in the garden area. However, this is a less compact variant, because hedges grow freely and therefore require a minimum width of three to four meters. Due to their height, they are ideal for larger areas as border planting. At the same time, they offer many insects and garden birds protection, food and nesting opportunities.

Another freestanding option is to make your patio windbreak extendable. Awnings or parasols are suitable for this, as well as tarpaulins that you can easily adapt. Again, you don’t need to build a permanent structure if you don’t want to be without the sun at certain times. Accordingly, a fabric windbreak could provide a lightweight solution in windy areas. It is best to choose a durable fabric suitable for such use. You can then attach and brace it with rods at its top and bottom. Then place a wall and floor fixture to anchor these poles into.

Leave the windbreak for the terrace transparent or create it with panels on railings

Another option is to add acrylic sheets on a wooden frame or on balcony railings. Thus creating an equally effective barrier with transparent panels that will not block your view but will protect you from the wind. Of course, you need more tools, more space and more knowledge for this. This is an easy and cheap way for a DIY project that will help you protect windy outdoor spaces.

Finally, one of the most effective but also the most expensive solutions is to install glass panels or sliding doors. This option is best suited for patio areas or terraces, although you can opt for a balcony. Balcony and patio roofs are also good options, as they can effectively block the wind. That being said, since this is custom work, you’ll probably need to discuss this with a contractor. It’s also something that probably won’t be suitable for renters.