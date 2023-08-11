This is how you make the popular plum spread!

It’s finally high season – plums! But what is the best recipe for plum jam in the Thermomix without sugar? How long does it keep? And what is the difference between plums and damsons?

Juicy, delicious and very healthy – plums are in high season in late summer and early autumn and provide culinary highlights on the table. The small fruits are real all-rounders and can be used to prepare both sweet and savory dishes. But our absolute favorite is an aromatic plum jam without sugar!

Prepare the plum jam in the Thermomix

Whether it’s made from strawberries, a plum jam without sugar or a fruity cherry jam – there’s hardly anything better than homemade spreads, is there? Sometimes with rolls, in muesli or even on its own – our recipe for plum jam in the Thermomix always makes breakfast something very special.

Ingredients for 5 glasses

300 grams of plums 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 0.5 teaspoon of cloves 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

How do you make plum jam without sugar?

Preparing an aromatic plum jam in the Thermomix couldn’t be easier and the recipe will be perfect even for beginners.

Rinse the plums with water, dry well with kitchen paper and cut in half. Core the plums and place in the mixing bowl with the remaining ingredients. Chop for 30 seconds/speed 5. Place the simmering basket on the lid and cook for 60 minutes/100 degrees/speed setting 3. You can shorten or lengthen the cooking time depending on whether you like the plum jam firmer or thicker. Pour the still hot plum jam into sterilized jars and place on the lid for 15-20 minutes! And that’s it – our recipe for plum jam without sugar is that simple!

What is the difference between plums and prunes?

Would you like to prepare plum jam in the Thermomix and are not sure whether you should use plums or damsons for it? Then you are not alone! The fruits are often confused, but differ in taste and appearance. And to answer your question, we will explain very briefly the difference between plums and damsons. Plums are always round and with a pronounced furrow. The flesh is very sweet and juicy and the core is usually very difficult to separate. Plums, on the other hand, are smaller and have an elongated shape that tapers at the ends. They taste sweet and sour and the flesh is firmer and drier than that of plums.

Why is plum jam not a jam?

Mush, marmalade and jam – it’s all the same, isn’t it? Well, not really. Jam is actually only made from citrus fruits and so, for example, the popular strawberry jam is not actually jam, but jam. While jam is prepared in a ratio of 1:1 (100 grams of sugar to 100 grams of fruit), mush is made without any preservatives or gelling agents. According to the German Food Book, a maximum of 30 grams of sugar may be added to 140 grams of fruit for the production of mush. And that’s exactly why our recipe for plum jam comes without sugar, but it still tastes sweet because the fruit itself naturally contains a lot of sugar.

How long does plum jam keep?

If we make our plum jam ourselves, then of course we want it to last as long as possible. Nobody wants all their hard work to go to waste, right? In order for your plum jam to last for at least 1 year, you should first sterilize the jars and fill them with the must while it is still hot. It is also important that you close the jars very tightly and place them on the lid. It is best to store the glasses in a dark and cool place – for example in the basement or deep in the kitchen cupboard. Once opened, always store the plum jam in the refrigerator and consume within 5 to 7 days.

What to use plum jam for?

We especially like plum jam from the Thermomix as a sweet spread. It can do a lot more and not only harmonizes wonderfully with rolls. How about using it to bake a juicy plum cake, for example? Plum jam is also very good in cakes, muffins and other baked goods and provides a wonderfully fruity note. You can also use it to refine your muesli or overnight oats. Buchteln with plum jam are another very popular southern German specialty that we love. Or why not bake the turn-around cake with plum jam? And sometimes we use it to fill our pancakes or donuts for a change. And if you can enjoy plum jam heartily, then use it to make a delicious sauce for roast pork or sauerbraten. As you can see, homemade plum jam is a real all-rounder in the kitchen and can be used in many different ways.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

