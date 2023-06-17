This is how you refresh the guests

It’s not always easy at a barbecue party or garden party to be able to cool drinks without electricity or a refrigerator in summer temperatures. Even if you have a larger refrigerator, it often happens that it is already filled with food for the garden party or with other groceries for everyday life. This could prompt you, the host, to look for clever ways to cool alcohol and soft drinks. Otherwise, the summer heat could become a real killjoy, but you shouldn’t give up hope in such cases. You can strategize about your party preparations by considering the following options.

What alternatives to cooling devices can be used to cool drinks?

While options are sometimes limited, there are steps you can take in summer weather to keep warming beverages cool. The first logical solution is, of course, to fill large ice buckets or other containers with ice. You can then position these nearby so that bottles and cans stay ice cold inside and your guests don’t have to drink lukewarm beer. However, many people make the mistake of adding the ice first so that they can cool the drinks afterwards. The better alternative would be to keep the ice cubes frozen until you’ve placed the bottles and cans in the bins. In effect, you create an ice-cold barrier between you and the warm air.

In addition, you should chill your drinks long before the party starts so that they are cold in the cooler. Alternatively, when the fridge is full, you can store the bottles in a cooler location such as a basement or garage if you have them. It is also advisable to fill the cool box to the brim so that no warm air flows in and stays inside when you close the lid again. In fact, the cold air produced by the ice will cool your drinks, so you should also keep the containers insulated. But what other tricks are there that can help you?

Moisten kitchen paper or use party balloons to cool

A clever and quick trick is to chill the liquids in glass bottles with damp paper towels. You can do this by dampening the desired number of paper towels in the ice water from the cooler. Then wrap the bottles with it and leave them somewhere in the shade or next to the ice bucket for about 15-20 minutes. If it’s too hot outside, at least that won’t warm the drinks. There are also specially designed bottle sleeves that can be used to keep liquids warm or cold. You can even try using thermos flasks for this.

In addition, you can try to fill and freeze balloons for summer water bombs. These can then be put in a cool bag or box together with glass bottles and beer cans and refrozen after thawing. This way you can use the party balloons again, making different sizes to fill any free space. These are practical and cheap options if you need to cool drinks without a refrigerator or without electricity for cooling devices.

Can you cool drinks with salt and ice?

Another hack to try if you’re a science fanatic is the ice and salt combo. This allows you to chill some drinks in 10 minutes or even less. It does this by lowering the melting temperature of ice, allowing salt to drop below freezing. Accordingly, when salt is added to ice, salt begins to melt at lower temperatures than it normally should.

Over time, this absorbs all heat from the environment and cools anything nearby. You can try the trick ahead of time by filling a bowl with ice, slowly melting it until it reaches 0°C, and then adding some salt. This will cause the salt to dissolve in the ice water, salt water having a melting point of -10°C. This is significantly lower than the temperature of the ice.

In this way, the ice quickly begins to melt, absorbs heat and cools again. If you want to cool drinks for your garden party, you need a cool box. Fill it halfway with water and ice before placing the bottles or cans inside. Finally add about a handful of salt depending on the size of the box and let it sit for about 15-20 minutes.

Use frozen fruit such as grapes to cool the drinks

If you want to serve sparkling cocktails or wine spritzers at your party, frozen pieces of fruit could act as ice cubes. These will keep the drinks in your guests’ glasses colder for longer and then offer them a fruity snack. In addition, grapes can be frozen, although hardening takes a long time. Therefore, try to put the grapes in the freezer the day before the party. Before you do this, however, you should also remove the stems, rinse the grapes, and blot them with a cloth.

It is best to freeze the dried grapes on a tray. Just before the party, you can transfer the grapes into a freezer bag and then conveniently use them for any drink. Depending on the cocktail or wine, you can also choose between white grapes for white wine and red grapes for red wine, although you can also opt for seedless varieties. Your guests will nibble on the refreshing pieces of fruit without having to nibble on the seeds. In addition, other fruits such as berries can also be frozen in order to produce delicious ice cubes rich in vitamins and to spoil party guests with them in summer.