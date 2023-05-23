This is how you replace expensive capers with chive blossoms – without loss of taste

In gastronomy, capers are considered a real delicacy. Their unique taste and versatility make them a sought-after ingredient. However, high-quality capers often come at a price. You can easily imitate the exquisite taste with an inexpensive vegetable.

It’s that time again: in May the chives are about to bloom. The rumor that the flower makes the herb poisonous persists, but it is completely unjustified. This is not the case at all.

On the contrary – the flowers are edible and inspire with their sweet-sour and spicy aroma. The chives themselves are a bit coarser after flowering, but just as digestible as before.

The buds that sprout before flowering are also edible. And you shouldn’t throw them away. Because gourmets know: the pretty, deep purple buds can be enjoyed in many different ways. They taste great raw or pickled. In salads, dressings, dips, on homemade pizza or for grilling.

Chive blossoms become “capers”

They are preserved with salt and stored in a jar. Just like capers. This is quite simple!

Place closed, dry chive buds in a clean glass jar with some coarse sea salt (ratio 1:10) and close with the lid. Shake well to distribute the salt and draw the moisture out of the buds.

Leave at room temperature for at least a week. Then store in the fridge.