This is how you show off your curves!

It may still be a while until summer, but we are already looking forward to our beach vacation. And what does that mean? It’s about time to treat ourselves to a new and trendy swimsuit! Whether it’s a big tummy, strong thighs or too big a bust – there are many women who feel uncomfortable with their bodies. But just because we don’t look like a top model doesn’t mean we can’t dare to go to the beach! Every body is unique and after all, beauty knows no size. The only thing that counts is that you skilfully show off your curves! And so that you can do this perfectly and enjoy the summer, we have helpful tips for you on the subject of swimwear for chubby women!

Swimwear for chubby women: how to find the perfect style for your figure

Okay, first we want to get one thing straight: every woman can and should wear what she feels like, and no one can judge her for it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a size 34 or 50, every body is beautiful and we should learn to love ourselves for who we are. The selection of swimwear for chubby women is now really huge and with a few styling tips you can show off your curves perfectly. How exactly this works, we will tell you below.

Buy the right size

When it comes to swimwear for chubby women, you should always make sure that the size fits right. Swimwear that is too tight and even cuts into the skin can actually make you look fuller than you are. And that’s exactly what we want to avoid, right? To be on the safe side, many women make the mistake of buying their swimwear one size larger. We would also advise you against this, because the result is an extremely unflattering baggy look. Most brands have sizing charts that have hip, waist, and bust information. So if you are unsure, take your measurements and try on a few models until you find something that suits you best.

Find the right cut

Just like the right size, the right cut is also very important when it comes to swimwear for chubby women. While a classic swimsuit usually fits skin-tight due to its cut, tankinis feel much more comfortable and lighter.

Tankinis in all kinds of designs are currently very trendy and are ideal for skilfully concealing the little tummy. Bathing suits with a wrap look also conjure up a slim silhouette and perfectly show off your feminine curves. However, you should avoid the so-called hot pants, as they make the bottom look wider and the legs look shorter.

Swimwear for chubby women: choose colors and patterns wisely

Fortunately, the times when swimwear for chubby women was only black and gray are over! It is well known that slim makes you look slimmer, but it doesn’t look so nice with pale skin, especially at the beginning of summer.

Colors and patterns are therefore allowed in swimwear for chubby women, even desired and are much more fun. However, you should avoid patterns that are too large and restless, because they usually add extra weight. Longitudinal stripes and subtle patterns such as flowers visually stretch the figure and make us look a little slimmer.

Beach accessories for curvy women

Do you feel uncomfortable in your own skin? We have the perfect solution for you too! Whether as swimwear for plump or small women – you can’t go wrong with beach accessories! If you want to cover up your bum or strong thighs, simply tie a light beach towel around your waist. Or how about rounding off your look with an airy beach dress in summery colours? Add some chic sunglasses and a sun hat and voilà – you are perfectly dressed for the beach!

Swimwear for large busts

When it comes to swimwear for chubby women with a large width, the most important thing is the support. It doesn’t matter whether you choose a swimsuit or tankinis – always make sure that everything fits well. Underwired tops and preformed cups offer better support and create a feminine look. If you prefer it sportier, then you are in good hands with a bustier. So that the breasts don’t look even bigger, it’s better to choose models in subtle colors such as dark blue, green, etc.

Which swimwear for a big belly?

The stomach is definitely one of the most common problem areas for most of us. So is there a suitable swimwear that covers the stomach? The answer is yes! Tankinis would be a really good option in this case, because the wider cut perfectly conceals the little love handles. If this is not for you, then go for classic swimsuits with beautiful patterns and prints. This small but nice trick distracts the focus from the stomach and the models are a colorful eye-catcher.

Swimwear for strong thighs

Yes, strong thighs and a wide bottom can also be perfectly concealed with swimwear for chubby women. Perfect for this are bathing suits with a small skirt that gently caresses the hips and covers the buttocks. The swimwear looks extremely elegant and also provides a feminine touch. Airy pareos and towels are also an excellent and chic way to cover up your bottom and give your beach outfit a very special, airy touch.