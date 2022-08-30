It was only announced earlier this month that it would launch the Logitech G with Tencent, a handheld console focused on cloud gaming experience, although it was previously mentioned that it would provide playable 3A-level games on this mysterious new machine, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now support. Now, with the help of a “very coincidence” inadvertently triggering a Twitter copyright notice, which resulted in the deletion of the image and the soaring authenticity. The leaked pictures of the suspected Logitech G Gaming Handheld handheld by well-known whistleblower Evan Blass have become a hot topic in the tech world today. Continue reading Is this Logitech’s cloud-based handheld? Not only can play Steam, GeForce Now, Xbox but also supports Google Play report content.



▲ Image source: Evan Blass

This is Logitech’s cloud console? Not only can play Steam, GeForce Now, Xbox also supports Google Play!

Although the first time you see it, you will feel that this is another one. I don’t know where you can get another “Nintendo Switch-like” handheld. However, according to the whistleblower Evan Blass, this is likely to be the new Logitech G Gaming Handheld (surprise) that Logitech is preparing to cut into the handheld game console.

We’re thrilled to announce an official partnership with @TencentGames to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year that will support multiple cloud gaming services. Be the first to learn more by registering for developments updates: https://t.co/tfAmQMTKCD pic.twitter.com/dNfmuKIz3w — Logitech G (@LogitechG) August 2, 2022

Although I saw the Logitech G brand for the first time, I thought it was just a handle for a mobile device. However, if you look closely, you will find that in addition to the high degree of screen integration of this device, you can see a series of cloud games including Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Steam (Remote Play) listed on the screen. It feels like it might be more than a simple gaming accessory.

It can also be seen from the system support functions on the picture, it should be because it supports the Google Play Store, so it can provide applications such as Chrome browser and YouTube. Simply put, this device can not only play cloud games, but can also be used as a normal Android tablet or smartphone device.

Interestingly, although this product is considered to be a device that cooperates with Tencent, there is no relevant clues from Tencent Games from this wave of leaked pictures – maybe there are different system configurations in different countries?

This device, which is suspected to be the Logitech G cloud game console, is very similar to the Nintendo Switch handheld product in external design. However, you can see that there are a lot of Logitech designs outlining in terms of color matching; you can also see the signboard’s “G” logo on the white back of the machine. According to rumors, this suspected Android-based device will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 core.

At present, it seems that this handheld product, which is suspected to be Logitech G, is full of ambition in terms of its support for the cloud gaming platform. I don’t know whether the actual game experience can also meet the needs of the majority of players. According to the official statement, Logitech G Gaming Handheld aims to officially debut at the end of this year. If it is what it looks like in this leaked picture, will everyone pay for it?

