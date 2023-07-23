This is quick and easy

Is the water pressure at your faucet compromised? When was the last time you cleaned the aerator? Can you descale it without unscrewing it?

If you have noticed that the water pressure in the kitchen or bathroom has become too low, a dirty aerator could be the reason. It acts like a strainer at the end of the faucet, but over time it can become clogged with debris. Learn how to clean and descale the aerator using just a few effective home remedies.

Cleaning and descaling the aerator: this is how it works

Like many other parts of the house, faucets require regular cleaning. One of the most overlooked areas of the faucet is the aerator. If the water from your faucet or shower head is only dripping, a clogged aerator could be the cause. Below we explain how you can unblock the aerator so that your tap works properly.

Remove the aerator from the tap

The aerator consists of several small parts. It is therefore advisable to stuff the sink first so that one of these parts does not disappear down the drain.

The aerator can usually be unscrewed very easily. However, if you can’t turn this off by hand, it’s possible that the mineral deposits have made this task a bit more difficult. Then wrap a cloth around the aerator and use pliers or a wrench to twist it off.

If the aerator cannot be removed even with pliers, you can heat it slightly with a hair dryer to loosen the metal.

Separate the aerator into its individual parts (metal body, screen, rubber seal) to prepare it for cleaning.

Clean the screen

Remove any debris from the screen to improve water pressure. Hold it upside down under the running water and pat the sides to remove residue. If you see clogged holes in the strainer or other parts, use a toothpick to clean them out.

You can continue to use the faucet, but avoid drinking the water until you turn the aerator back on.

Clean the aerator with washing-up liquid

Your faucet can be clogged with food, oil, and grease. In this case, it is best to use a detergent that can dissolve the grease.

Fill a container with hot water and add some dish soap. Put the parts of the aerator in the solution and let them soak for 10 minutes. Continue to inspect the parts and repeat the process as necessary until all grease buildup is removed.

Soak in vinegar

Stubborn residues that have settled in the aerator can be easily removed with vinegar.

Fill a bowl with white vinegar and place the aerator parts in it. Let them soak for a couple of hours, or a little longer if the pieces are really bonded.

Then use an old toothbrush and gently scrub each piece to remove any dirt. Then rinse them off with clear water.

How can you descale the aerator without unscrewing it?

If you are afraid of damaging something, it is possible to clean the aerator without unscrewing it.

Soak a cloth in vinegar and rub the aerator with it. Or you can fill a plastic bag with vinegar and put the faucet in the bag. Secure the bag with tape and let the aerator soak for 20 minutes.

Another option is to mix vinegar, baking soda, and a little olive oil until it forms a paste. Apply the paste liberally to the tap with an old toothbrush and leave on for 15 minutes. Brush the aerator until all deposits are completely removed. Rinse the tap with clear water.

Screw the aerator back on

Reassemble the aerator and screw it onto the faucet spout. Turn on the faucet to make sure it is working properly.

If you use a tool, wrap the aerator in a cloth to protect the surface from scratches.

With these simple methods and home remedies that you already have at hand, you can very easily clean and descale a clogged aerator. Check it regularly and maintain it at least twice a year to prevent stubborn deposits.

