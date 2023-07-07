This is something to watch out for when exercising in the heat

The hottest days of the year are upon us. Basically, the summer months bring very high temperatures, which pose a challenge for some people. For those who don’t let the heat get in the way of their exercise routine, it’s important to take a few precautions.

The next heat wave is about to start. If the thermometer rises above 30 degrees, our brain and body are no longer as efficient as at lower temperatures. Not only do we sweat, our concentration also decreases, every movement becomes exhausting. But is that why you give up sports altogether? It doesn’t have to be – if you follow a few rules…

Why is exercise more strenuous in the heat?

But why is exercise actually more strenuous in the heat? Due to the high temperatures, most of the blood volume is transferred to the skin. The increased blood flow is a protective mechanism of the body, allowing heat to be dissipated through the skin. The muscles, on the other hand, are less supplied with blood and the supply of oxygen and nutrients decreases.

But fear not: heat is no reason to give up your exercise routine. You should only adjust them. You shouldn’t push yourself to your sporting limits – it’s better to postpone it until autumn or cooler days. When the temperature is high, your heart pumps faster, you can only achieve the same athletic performance with a higher heart rate. So, take things a little slower.

Tips for sports in high temperatures

If your running route is usually in an open sunny area, you should switch to a different route. It is best to look for shady paths lined with trees – jogging in the forest is particularly pleasant when it is hot. For other sports that aren’t necessarily outdoors, consider bringing them indoors.

If you go running in the blazing sun despite the heat, be sure to protect yourself adequately. You should always have sunglasses and a sun hat with you. A damp towel can also be placed on the back of the neck for cooling.

Protective measures against blazing sun and heat

Be sure to remember to use sunscreen as well. Not every sunscreen is suitable for athletes. Be sure to use a waterproof sunscreen that sweat won’t wash away. However, greasy creams are unsuitable for sports because they clog the pores and prevent sweating.

Ozone pollution also increases towards the summer, increased ozone levels can irritate your respiratory tract and cause coughing, breathing difficulties or headaches. On some days and at some times of the day, outdoor sports should even be avoided altogether. Ozone levels are highest at midday, and you should also avoid the sun in the afternoon.

Weather apps on your phone can help you keep track of ozone levels. Your heart and lungs are exposed to particularly high levels of stress from 180 mg per cubic meter. Then avoid endurance sports. If possible, people with sensitive health should not go outside at all.

Early morning hours and late evening hours as optimal training times

“The early morning catches the worm” – yes, that also applies to sports on hot days. Train early in the morning, avoiding the heat, high ozone levels and dangerous sun rays. The late evening hours (from 10 p.m.) are of course also suitable for doing sports – you have to decide for yourself whether you still have the desire and energy.

Functional clothing is generally important if you do a lot of sport, but even more so when it’s hot. You sweat more, so you need clothing that quickly wicks away sweat and, ideally, cools you down at the same time. Spending a few euros more for high-quality sportswear is worth it.

Drinking is the motto! You should drink enough fluids before, during and after training, otherwise you risk circulatory problems. The risk of dehydration is now much higher. As you sweat more, your body needs more water. It is best to drink mineral water that is high in magnesium and sodium.

Take your body’s warning signals seriously

It is very important to listen to your body. Pay particular attention to the warning signals it gives off: headaches, muscle cramps, weakness, nausea and dizziness are signs of heat exhaustion or sunstroke. Then be sure to seek shade, have a drink, and cool off. If you have a high fever or feel coordination difficulties, you should definitely consult a doctor.

On vacation you should adapt your sports habits to the local conditions. If you are in a country with very high temperatures while the temperatures at home are very low, first acclimate. This can take up to a week depending on what performance you are aiming for. The main thing is that you reduce the intensity of your training first.

