This is the fruit and vegetable that should never be missing from the table in June

Fruits and vegetables are two very important foods in June. Here are the types to choose in this month of the year.

Important foods for our health

The fruit and the vegetablesas we know, is, they are, certainly, foods that are very good for our health, especially with the first heat of June.

In fact, by now, everyone should know that the fruit and the vegetables they should not be missing in our diet. In fact, our body needs some precise ones nutrients which, precisely, can offer us the aforementioned foods.

In particular, thanks to them we can get numerous vitamins, carbohydrates, mineral salts e fibre.

Not only that, however, especially during the hot season, fruit and vegetables they can give us a good one too hydrationgiven that there is also a good amount of water.

In this regard, these foods also give us the opportunity to maintain excellent results salt and water balance as well as making us feel good thanks to their purifying properties.

It must also be remembered that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables it can even help us counteract numerous ailments.

For this reason, therefore, those who regularly put fruit and vegetables on their menu are able to avert the risk of heart diseaseOf hypertension, stroke, diabetesand more.

In particular, according to the latest and most recent recommendations, it should be consumed, on a daily basis, 400 grams of fruit and vegetables.

To confirm this data, however, are even theWorld Health Organization and the World Cancer Research Fund.

The fruit and vegetables to choose in June

The fruit and the vegetablesas has now often been reported, should definitely be present in ours daily diet.

If it should be missing, in fact, it is easy that, sooner or later, unpleasant disturbances may arise.

Be that as it may, even in this case, a distinction must be made. The experts, therefore, let us know that it is not possible to make a univocal speech.

In particular, there should be no specific limits regarding the consumption of vegetables.

Instead, the fruitalthough it is also good for our body, it should not be consumed in excess.

In this case, according to accredited sources, one should not go beyond the three servings a day.

The reason is that they are also present within the fruit calories and sugars. Try, therefore, to vary the type of fruit and to avoid excessive consumption of the most sugary and caloric ones.

Be that as it may, for each season there are types of fruits and vegetables specific. So, since we are now at Junelet’s see which ones shouldn’t be missing on our tables.

In particular, at this time of year, it would be good to eat le apricots which, by the way, are a source of vitamin C e you Vitamin K and many mineral salts.

Secondly, also the cherries they are, of course, a good choice, as they are rich in potassium and also can help us check the heart rate and the blood pressure.

As for vegetables, however, your body will do good if you choose them zuchinis.

In fact, the latter have a low calorie intake and many too fibre which favor the intestinal regularity.