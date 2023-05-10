“This is the healthcare we want for Lazio”

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

A revolutionary operation was performed at the Sant’Andrea Hospital in Rome. A 58-year-old female patient underwent a complex operation for the removal of a cancer left lung. The mass, the doctors explain, “invaded the aortic arch”. Subsequently the vessel was partially replaced with a synthetic prosthesis. Such a pioneering operation that even compliments have arrived from the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca.

The operation

A delicate reconstruction operation of the aortic arch with which the Sant’Andrea-Sapienza Thoracic Surgery confirms its leadership not only for the number of operations but also for innovation in the surgical approach.

Performed last April 11 at the Thoracic Surgery of the Sant’Andrea hospital-university company, Sapienza University hospital of Rome and highly specialized company of the Lazio Region, a delicate operation for left pulmonary neoplasia infiltrating the aorta, already treated in pre-operative phase with chemotherapy.

The patient, a 58-year-old woman, after an accurate multidisciplinary evaluation and pre-operative study underwent a complex surgical treatment which allowed a perfect and complete removal of the left lung tumor that invaded the aortic arch, with subsequent partial replacement of the vessel with a synthetic prosthesis. All without resorting to the arrest of the heart muscle, but in assistance of circulation with a beating heart. The patient, discharged in good general condition, returned home to continue the post-operative oncological path. In the world, pulmonary neoplasms infiltrating the aorta are generally considered not amenable to surgical treatment.

A worldwide intervention made in Italy

«All without resorting to arrest of the heart muscle, but in assistance of circulation with a beating heart». The patient was discharged in good health and returned home to continue cancer therapy. «An extraordinary operation that confirms the Thoracic Surgery of our Hospital not only as the first in Italy for the number of operations for lung cancer in the light of the latest data from the Agenas National Outcomes Program, but also one of the most avant-garde structures for type of surgical cases», commented the general manager of Sant’Andrea, Daniela Donetti.

Winning Healthcare

«In the world this type of neoplasm is not considered treatable. This operation goes beyond unexplored frontiers of science and medicine and, once again, confirms the S. Andrea as one of the most avant-garde structures in our country», the president declared. Even the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, wanted to congratulate the medical team that performed the surgery, led by Erino Angelo Rendina, Director of Thoracic Surgery at the Capitoline hospital and full professor at Sapienza University of Rome.

«This is the healthcare we want for Lazio: that of excellence, of Research translated into clinical activity, of primates. Congratulations to the team that performed the pioneering operation at the Sant’Andrea, university polyclinic of the Sapienza University of Rome and highly specialized company of the Lazio Region, for left pulmonary neoplasia infiltrating the aorta, already treated in the pre-operative phase with chemotherapy» Rocca said.

Read the full article

on The Messenger