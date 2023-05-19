This is the infallible technique for pruning zucchini and making them produce longer

Pruning courgettes is essential to promote healthy and productive plant growth, removing side shoots and thinning the leaves allows for better exposure to the sun and greater ventilation, contributing to a good crop yield.

Prune the courgettes and let them yield longer

Time to start do the pruning of the zucchini plant has arrived. In practice it is necessary remove the older leaves, the sickest ones, those that are no longer needed and remove some axillary jets on the sole.

It is an operation that everyone knows how to do however, when we go to remove the courgette leaf you have to pay attention to some things.

You have to figure out exactly where to cut it because if we cut too far away, or too close to the trunk, we can risk doing more damage to the plant. Plus it’s better know some tricks on what to do with the removed leaves.

While harvesting zucchini, as we go through the plants, we also have to observe the state of health of our plant. So already from this first glance it is necessary to observe that there are no leaves that start to turn yellow, to wither, or who are sick,. If they are present we will have to prune them, that is to say eliminate towards the trunk of the zucchini plant, therefore let’s find out together how to do it.

Pruning zucchini: cutting the leaves

A leaf that has been trampled on a bitand by the way it’s old, this one starts ad to fall ill, to wither, and slowly to dry. This means that it is useless for us to keep it on the plant, therefore it is necessary to eliminate it.

However, it should be deleted in a particular way, now let’s see how it is cut and why it is necessary to remove it.

The reason is because now the leaf does little chlorophyll synthesis, what does it mean, that the energies that the plant provides to process its raw sap, it no longer has enough energy to process them and send them back.

If the sap processed for grow flowersdoesn’t work properly for the zucchini plant, then it’s best to get it out of the way as it is completely useless.

Remove excessive vegetation

This excess of leaves also gives rise to excessive vegetation, instead a plant where air circulates and light and sun arrive, he will surely grow up in a better condition regarding freedom from fungal and insect diseases.

Indeed, even if this rot could lead rot also to the plant. In addition to this, the energies will be distributed on the intact leaves which will process the raw sap and flowers and new courgettes will grow. The operation to cut the leaf it’s very simple, but it needs focused attention..

First of all it is necessary use a sharp knife, such as a small billhook.

Once the leaf is taken from underneath by pulling, a clean cut is made without fraying. It is always eliminated with respect to the log about a centimeter apart Why do you leave about an inch? Because in doing so, with a full cut, not a funnel, there are no holes.

The hole, once you water the plant lets in water, which could also cause the entire plant to rot and eventually be thrown away.

Cut correctly, the plant will heal perfectly and keep the plant healthy. If lateral shoots are discovered on the plant with respect to the main trunk, they must always be eliminated. Why are these secondary jets eliminated? In these cases the plant would become really too bushy, and therefore it would be difficult to locate where the zucchini are.

And it is easy to see them coming fungal pathologies such as powdery mildew, and also insects such as aphids. Eventually on a too bushy plant they would no longer be able to defeatbecause there really is one too thick vegetation and both air and light do not arrive well.

Natural composting

Once they are eliminated from the plant it is necessary to remove all the leaves from the field. So initially we will be able to throw them into the furrow, then we can collect them, make a good pile of them, to finally make a wonderful, beautiful, fresh, rich compost with which to repot, or even make seedlings.

In short, in the end, even waste can be obtained a valuable resource.

As just described, run the operation is really simple, fast and clean, and it doesn’t take too much effort. Furthermore, our effort is subsequently rewarded with an exceptional, rich and fresh soil.

A piece of advice is to always use organic products so that vegetables can arrive on our table, in this case courgettes, beautiful fresh and lush and tasty.