Sometimes it’s quite useful when someone else does a job for us, isn’t it? In our case, however, we do not mean the partner, a friend or another helpful person, but useful worms. If you have small flies in the potting soil that you have identified as fungus gnats, you can let these beneficial insects help you – without any chemicals or household remedies that you have to use again and again until you get rid of them. How exactly nematodes work against fungus gnats and what you should consider in order to use them correctly is explained below.

What are nematodes actually

Nematodes are nothing more than ordinary roundworms. They live naturally in the soil, have white or colorless bodies only a few millimeters in size. They feed on both plant and animal sources in the soil, which is why they can also be useful for garden enthusiasts. But are there exceptional cases in which nematodes against fungus gnats could be dangerous or entail risks in general?

Are nematodes really that good or are they dangerous?

Well, there are both beneficial and harmful species of nematodes. That’s why it’s so important to use the right kind. Otherwise, you can also quickly damage the plants themselves by disrupting metabolic cycling and nutrient uptake.

Nematodes against fungus gnats – Suitable species and application

As mentioned earlier, the right type of nematode is important, as is how you apply it. It’s no use throwing some threadworm indiscriminately on the potting soil and then waiting for it to improve. The conditions of the earth and the environment should also be right. You should consider this if you want to successfully combat fungus gnats:

the right kind

When buying nematodes, it is best to opt for the so-called Steinernema feltiae (short: SF nematodes). These are precisely specialized in eating the larvae of the annoying flies. And once the nematode has eaten it, a fungus gnat can of course no longer develop from it and the life cycle is interrupted.

More precisely, the worm penetrates the larva. There they release bacteria, which in turn decompose the larva from the inside out. This species of nematode comes in the form of various products, usually in powder form. The nematode application is suitable for the whole year, but the soil temperature must not fall below 8 degrees.

What happens to the roundworms when there are no more sciarid larvae? Since you lack the food source, the worms will also disappear over time.

Properly use nematodes against fungus gnats

Before applying nematodes to control fungus gnats, you should ensure that ambient temperatures are appropriate. As we have already mentioned, it should not be colder than 8 degrees. However, you should also keep in mind that the greatest activity occurs when the ground temperature is above 12 degrees. It is therefore advisable to wait until then (if the fungus gnats are in the garden, the temperature inside is not a problem).

First, dissolve the powder that you have purchased in water. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and never use water that is too cold to avoid harming the worms. Then add the dissolved agent to the irrigation water (do not use water that is too cold here either).

Now pour the soil of the affected plants with this water. Here, the nematodes remain on the ground. Note that the nematodes that you don’t use up (the ones you put in the irrigation water) will die as they suffocate. So it is best to try to prepare a lot that you will also use up.

From now on, always keep the soil moist, but avoid too much moisture, because waterlogging can also cause the roots of the plant to rot.

When does the effect start?

One of the great advantages of this type of pest control is that it works immediately. The nematodes immediately begin to forage and infest the larvae. If you consider the life cycle of the fungus gnat, its population is reduced just a week later. It usually takes two to three weeks for all mosquitoes to go away. In addition to the nematodes, it is also advisable to set up yellow boards to which the adult fungus gnats, which hatch from the pupae after the worms have been released (nematodes do not eat pupae), stick to them.

