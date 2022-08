Jvke has an unpronounceable stage name (before discovering that the ‘V’ is simply an upside down ‘A’). But everyone on TikTok now knows it. The credit is partly due to his mother, a music teacher in elementary school, with whom he debuted on social in 2020. Now the songwriter has 7.2 million followers, produces hits, and has garnered some important collaborations and even a Grammy nomination. , namely the “Oscars of music”.

curated by Eleonora Giovinazzo