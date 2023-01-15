A recent study on heart health has shown that going to sleep at a certain time reduces the risk of heart attack.

A very important truth emerges from two studies: there is a precise time at which to go to sleep to avoid putting the heart under strain, reducing the risk of a heart attack. But there is a difference between men and women!

When it comes to heart health, everything must be done to improve it. By now the mantra is clear to everyone:

Thanks to a recent study, however, we have had an important confirmation of a change we can make to reduce the risk of a heart attack: bedtime. It may seem like a small thing, but in reality the time we start our night’s rest greatly affects heart health.

From a study conducted byUniversity of South China a Hengyang it emerged that men who went to sleep between 11pm and midnight maintained greater heart health. For women, however, the time interval is slightly different: the beginning of time X would be precisely midnight.

To achieve this result, the Chinese research team followed 14,536 adults of different age groups. Men who go to sleep at 11pm are 32% less likely to have high blood pressure. For women, as we said, the same applies, but an hour late.

What is surprising is how going to sleep before that time can actually have undesirable, if not harmful, effects: sleeping before 11pm still leads blood pressure to rise.

The Chinese team’s paper was published in Postgraduate Medicine, a sector journal, but confirms some theses put forward by a British research team.

There are still many factors to be analyzed to determine exactly what causes the benefits of such a regular sleep cycle, but it has been repeatedly found that sleeping 7 to 9 hours a night lowers blood pressure, also greatly reducing the risk of heart attack.

In general, regulating your biological clock is one way to reduce the stress you put yourself through. Stress is actually one of the biggest wearers on the body, so incorporating rest into your day is important, even if it means reducing your daily productivity a bit.

So if you were wondering how to prevent heart attackeven if it’s not the answer you were expecting, going to sleep by midnight can be a solution.

Read also: