There are many chocolate lovers who cannot give up a piece of chocolate every day. Chocolate, obviously dark, is excellent for health, especially if eaten in the evening, before going to sleep. In fact, it is a food that promotes sleep and promotes a good mood. So let’s go and see what its specific benefits are.

This is what happens if you eat chocolate before bed

As we well know, sleep and nutrition are two related factors and this also applies to chocolate. Eating a piece of chocolate doesn’t hurt, but it’s a real panacea for our health. Obviously, you have to choose the quality one, dark, therefore without a lot of sugar and with a high quantity of cocoa.

Dark chocolate is in fact rich in flavonoids which help lower cholesterol. It is also a very good antioxidant and a powerful natural antidepressant. In fact, it is considered a food that facilitates sleep. Sleep is satisfied by what we eat by what we like and therefore by what makes us happier. Cocoa also contains theobromine which has a stimulating effect on the nervous system and greatly improves it.

Dark chocolate must contain at least 70% cocoa and it is better to choose the organic and handcrafted one, so as to know that the ingredients are of quality and not industrial products that are rich in sugars. Obviously, you shouldn’t exaggerate in quantities since it is a very caloric product. In fact, 100 g of this product contains 500 cal. It is therefore recommended to consume about 30 g of it, preferably not every day. If, on the other hand, you cannot do without it, you can halve the quantity of product taken and you can choose a chocolate with a higher percentage of cocoa, between 90% and 100%, or pure cocoa.