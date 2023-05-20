This is what happens in the body when you do ten push-ups a day

Push-ups are a great way to build strength and work your upper body. Do you fancy a sporting challenge? Then try doing ten push-ups a day.

Push-ups are one of the most well-known strength exercises. Whether at school or in a sports club, most of us have had to or wanted to do push-ups – and there is a good reason for that.

Push-ups are a great way to build strength, tone your upper body, and improve cardiovascular fitness. Doing ten push-ups a day can have a positive impact on your body.

How to do clean pushups

It is important to do the push-ups correctly so you don’t injure yourself.

Start in plank position on your hands and tiptoes. The hands should be placed directly under the shoulders. Maintain good body tension by tightening your stomach and try not to arch your back. Slowly lower your body by bending your arms at a 45-degree angle to your torso. Look just in front of your fingertips. Go down so low that your chest almost touches the floor. Now push your body back up. Make sure your elbows stay close to your body. Breathe in as you go down and breathe out as you push up.

If you find you’re too exhausted to maintain a clean form, rest or continue training with an easier variation.

Easier variations of push-ups

Push-ups on the knees: In this variant, the execution remains as described above, except that you touch the floor with your knees. Important: The hips remain straight. Push-ups with raised hands: Find a stable object to place your hands on, such as a table or chair. Perform the push-up as described above. Go deep enough that your chest almost touches the object. Eccentric push-ups: If you want to build strength for the push-up, you can concentrate on the eccentric movement of the exercise for the time being. To do this, go down in a regular push-up, but try to make the movement as slow as possible. Then start the next rep from the plank position.

Advanced variations of push-ups

If you can do ten push-ups a day with good execution, you can challenge yourself with these variants:

raise feet: Place your toes on a higher object, such as a chair. The higher the feet are placed, the more strain is placed on the shoulders. Diamond push-ups: In this push-up variant, the tricpes are primarily trained. Place your hands closer together and rotate them outwards a bit so you can make a diamond shape with your index fingers and thumbs. Now do a push-up in this position. One-armed push-ups: This variant is the absolute supreme discipline of push-up exercises. To do this, place one hand behind your back and do the exercise with the other hand. However, before you approach this advanced version, you should already have mastered the other variants very well.

That’s how good push-ups are for the body

Push-ups strengthen the muscles

Push-ups are a great way to strengthen your chest muscles. If you can do ten push-ups a day, you can strengthen your chest muscles. The exercise not only uses the chest, but also arms, shoulders and abdomen. The breasts will look firmer and firmer, and the upper body will look more defined overall.

Improved mobility and coordination

Push-ups are not only one of the best strength exercises for the upper body, they also train mobility and coordination. The position on the hands is unfamiliar to the sense of balance and the body has to make an effort to keep the balance.

In order to provide more stability, many small muscles are also tensed. Because a clean form lowers you very deeply, your shoulders and chest are stretched, leading to increased mobility.

Better Posture

An upright posture is not only important for the health of the body, but also contributes significantly to appearance and self-confidence.

Anyone who has an office job and sits a lot during the day often falls into a bent-over posture. By working your core and expanding your chest when doing a push-up, you return to a more upright posture.

Good for the cardiovascular system

While push-ups are primarily a strengthening exercise, doing 10 reps will get you out of breath. This is because many muscles are being used at the same time.

The heart has to pump faster to deliver enough oxygen from the blood to the muscles. This makes push-ups a good cardio exercise.