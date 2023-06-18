This is what happens in the body when you drink chia-lemon water every day

Whether in bread, porridge or pudding – chia seeds have long been known as a superfood. Now there is a new creative recipe idea that you can use to drink yourself healthy. That’s behind it.

If you want to start the day actively and healthily, chia-lemon water is a good option. The seeds are rich in antioxidants, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. The trend drink supports weight loss because it boosts the metabolism.

That’s why chia seeds are healthy

Chia seeds absorb a lot of liquid. By swelling in the water, they fill the stomach, create a long-lasting feeling of satiety and thus curb the appetite.

In addition, the carbohydrates are only released very slowly in the body and the blood sugar level remains constant. In combination with a lot of exercise and targeted muscle building, chia water is a good support when losing weight.

How to make Chia Lemon Water

First, the chia seeds need to swell. To do this, fill a glass half full with water (approx. 150 ml) and soak the chia seeds in it for at least half an hour. Tip: You can also do this step in the evening and then continue using the finished chia water in the morning. Then squeeze the lemon into the glass with the swollen chia seeds. Add some sweetening (e.g. with stevia) and ice cubes if you like. Top up with water and enjoy garnished with a sprig of fresh mint.

You can drink up to three glasses of this weight loss drink per day. Then the recommended daily amount of 15 g (3 teaspoons) of chia seeds has been reached.