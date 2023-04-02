You get spring fever when your hormones go haywire – at least that’s what you think. But what is actually behind the sudden good mood that seizes many people in spring? We clarify.

It’s taken long enough, but the sun is finally out and we can leave the house again without a winter coat – it’s done for the next few months.

Maybe it’s imaginary, but somehow the warmer temperatures have an immediate impact on our spirits. The steps become springier, a smile crosses our lips with ease. Is that the famous spring fever or is it just a coincidence?

Do spring fever really exist?

Even if skeptics may have different opinions: spring fever is not an invention of romantic poets, it really exists.

“The spring feeling exists. You feel a sense of optimism, a feeling of throwing off ballast from the cold, dark winter time,” emphasized Matthias Weber from the German Society for Endocrinology (DGE) to ‘Welt.de’.

“The days are getting longer again, the darkness is disappearing, and that means that you get more energy.”

Hormones raise our mood

The reason for the increased mood is therefore not the warmer temperatures, rather the light plays a major role in the fact that we suddenly feel full of energy and zest for action in spring. This is related to the reduction in production of the sleep hormone melatonin.

“It is only produced at night,” explained hormone biologist Prof. Alexander Lerchl. “Because it’s dark longer in winter, the melatonin level is also higher during the day, and we feel sleepier. During the transition from winter to summer, melatonin levels are reduced. It’s brighter, we’re more awake and active. The antagonist of melatonin, the hormone serotonin, the happiness hormone, is stimulated by sunlight. This hormonal change also plays a major role physiologically.”

Does Spring Affect Love?

The famous hormones that go haywire in the spring are not the sex hormones – but the melatonin and co. mentioned above. However, men actually produce more testosterone in the warm seasons, whereas women are not influenced by this rhythm.

The fact that we are more interested in other people with the first rays of sunshine of the year is therefore more of a psychological factor.