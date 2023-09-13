This is what happens in the body when you stop smoking

Finally get rid of the last pack of cigarettes and finally stop smoking! If you still need a motivational kick to quit smoking, then read about what happens to the body when you quit smoking.

Smoking is harmful – that’s not news. Nevertheless, many smokers find it difficult to give up their beloved cigarette. The effects are enormous: apart from the health aspects, a smoke-free life will also affect your psyche, your appearance and your wallet.

Avoiding cigarettes – good for your pulse and blood pressure

After just 20 minutes, changes occur in your body: your pulse and blood pressure drop to normal values. After just twelve hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops and the oxygen level rises back to normal levels. Your organs thank you for the better oxygen supply and your physical performance increases.

After just one day without cigarettes, the risk of a heart attack decreases slightly. After about 48 hours, your taste and smell nerves will begin to regenerate. You will already smell and taste better.

Bye, cigarette – your circulation is happy

If you stop smoking, your circulation will stabilize in about two weeks to three months. You will mainly notice the changes in your lungs. In the first few months without smoke, your lungs will cleanse and you will breathe noticeably longer – for example when climbing stairs.

The mucus in your lungs will also be broken down and you will most likely experience fewer coughing fits, shortness of breath and sinus congestion after one to nine months.

And the heart is happy too: If you smoke, you have an increased risk of coronary heart disease. After a year without smoking, your risk drops to half that of a smoker.

The first smoke-free year has been achieved

After five years, the risk of cancer in the oral cavity, throat and esophagus also drops by half. After this period, the risk of developing cervical cancer is no longer higher than that of non-smokers.

It takes your body ten years to halve the risk of fatal lung cancer. A long time of renunciation that is worth it! After about 15 years without smoking, the risk of cardiovascular disease is about the same as in people who have always lived without cigarettes.

Your psyche will also thank you in the long term for a smoke-free life. Escaping nicotine addiction means living a more relaxed life. You will automatically feel free and independent when the stress of “having to smoke” is removed. Maybe you will go out more again because you no longer find the smoking ban in bars annoying. But what about the beloved smoke break?

Withdrawal symptoms? You can do that

You will definitely have moments where you will miss smoking. A cigarette break is particularly useful at work if you want to clear your head for five minutes. Just go outside anyway and consciously breathe in a large portion of fresh air instead of cigarette smoke. However, it is better to do this without your fellow smokers in the beginning.

The wallet is happy

Have you ever calculated how much money you spend on cigarettes each month or year? Pick up a calculator and honestly add up the total. Now imagine what you could buy with that money. Fulfill a wish by putting aside the money you would otherwise spend on cigarettes.

Your body can change



It doesn’t help to ignore this aspect: many people who stop smoking initially gain a few kilos. This doesn’t necessarily happen, but the danger exists. The appetite-suppressing effect of nicotine suddenly disappears and you burn fewer calories per day. Many things simply taste better because your taste buds recover. What to do?

You may experience cravings for sweets in the early stages of quitting. Fight against this negative effect! Focus more than before on eating a healthy diet and getting plenty of exercise. Without smoke in your body, you will quickly notice that exercise is easier. Get active and benefit from the fresh air that flows through your lungs instead of smoke.

You will notice positive change in your appearance. Smoking ages your skin. If you say goodbye to cigarettes, your complexion will soon become fresher and smoother. Your hair and nails will become stronger again over time. You will get a younger look and hopefully a longer life as a replacement for the smelly smoke.

If you smoke, you are probably familiar with the typical yellow fingers and nails. These discolorations will disappear after a while if you stop smoking. You can also bring your discolored teeth back into shape: After a professional teeth cleaning, your teeth will not turn yellow again as quickly without smoke.

