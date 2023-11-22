This is what happens in your body when you drink a glass of cola

For many people, Cola is a delicious thirst quencher and even wakes you up. But what actually happens in your body when you drink a glass of cola?

Cola has a lot of sugar and therefore calories and the caffeine in the sweet drink is not good for everyone either.

But how harmful is it really? Hardly anyone thinks about what actually happens in the body when you just drink a glass of cola. We accompanied the contents of a can of Cola on its way through the body.

That’s how much sugar there is in a can of Coke

A can of Cola contains about ten teaspoons of sugar, which enters the body while drinking. Actually, it would make you sick. However, the phosphoric acid in the drink prevents this.

20 minutes after the cola: blood sugar levels rise sharply

It takes about 20 minutes for the body to react to this amount of sugar. Blood sugar levels rise quickly.

The body then releases a lot of insulin. The liver also has a lot to do now. It begins to convert the excess sugar from the unhealthy cola into fat.

After 40 minutes: The caffeine starts to work

The caffeine is completely absorbed after about 40 minutes. The blood pressure has probably increased slightly and the pupils are dilated.

A lot of sugar is pumped into the bloodstream via the liver. In the brain, the receptors for adenosine – a substance in energy metabolism – are blocked. This prevents you from getting tired.

After 45 minutes: feelings of happiness spread

You feel best about 45 minutes after drinking the cola, because this is when dopamine is released. This is a messenger substance in the nervous system that controls physical and mental movement.

Dopamine stimulates the reward center in the brain in a similar way to opiates. This creates feelings of happiness.

After 60 minutes: The tiredness is back

After about an hour, the negative effects of the cola become fully apparent: the phosphoric acid it contains binds magnesium, calcium and zinc. Substances that the body actually needs, among other things, to build bones. The large amounts of sugar in unhealthy cola increase the excretion of important calcium in the urine.

Added to this is the diuretic effect of caffeine. You have to go to the toilet and, in addition to calcium, you also excrete magnesium, zinc, sodium, electrolytes and water.

Because your body lacks important nutrients, you become sluggish. At the same time, the blood sugar level, which had risen so steeply at the beginning, is now plummeting.

You have a great need to eat something sweet again. It’s best to drink another cola straight away – because you’re starting to feel pretty tired again.

Cola with sweetener? Not better either

Of course, this list applies above all to sugary “normal” cola. There are now various versions of caffeinated lemonade that are sugar-free but contain sweeteners. However, these are also controversial.

There are studies that show that sweeteners actually promote obesity and that blood sugar levels also rise sharply because the brain receives the “sweet” signal despite the absence of sugar. The sugar-free versions of Cola are therefore not really healthier.

Share this: Facebook

X

