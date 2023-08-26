Home » This is what happens in your body when you eat cherries every day
Health

This is what happens in your body when you eat cherries every day

by admin
This is what happens in your body when you eat cherries every day

We eat cherries because we like them and they are part of summer. What else is there to add? A lot. The fruits have many positive health effects.

Cherries herald midsummer. There are good reasons why you should eat red fruits every day. Because they contain folic acid, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and a lot of vitamin C.

Cherries are good for digestion

Cherries contain a lot of fiber. These bind water in the small intestine and put pressure on the intestinal walls, which stimulates digestion.

Cherries make you sleep better

Cherries contain melatonin – a sleep hormone that causes tiredness. When it gets dark, the body releases melatonin to signal the change into the night.

However, we don’t immediately fall asleep, the amount released is small. Cherries can help increase the amount of melatonin in the body and provide a pleasant feeling of tiredness.

Cherries improve your complexion

The reason for this is the plant pigment anthocyanin, an antioxidant. This fights free radicals (which promote premature skin aging and the formation of impurities) in the body. In addition, anthocyanins support the development of connective tissue, which can prevent cellulite.

Cherries relieve headaches

Here, too, praise is due to the anthocyanins, which are said to have an analgesic effect. According to research from the University of Michigan, 20 cherries are said to be equivalent in potency to one Aspirin 500 tablet.

See also  new stage of the "journey of prevention" together with the cardiologist from Conegliano Giuseppe Berton

You may also like

what to eat to reduce cardiovascular risk? –...

Metabolic Syndrome: A Vital Health Warning for Generation...

Elderberry as a medicinal plant for inflammation

The mobilization is underway to support the Emilia-Romagna...

Alert in San Giuliano as Dengue Virus Infects...

Pharmacies check how medicines work together

“Inseparable on vacation”, take a photo with your...

Dengue Outbreak: Suspected Case Reported in Bologna

Federal cabinet passes cannabis law

Harvard Medical School Study Reveals Dangerous Errors in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy