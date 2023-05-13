this is what happens to our body

Consuming baked apples can be a healthy and delicious addition to our everyday diet. While some nutrients may be lost during the cooking process, others are increased and the softened texture can make them easier to digest. Additionally, they offer a number of health benefits, such as regulating blood sugar levels and protecting against chronic disease.

So let’s enjoy a warm bowl of baked apples or a comforting apple pie, knowing that our bodies are benefiting from this tasty delight. As we well know, apples are a highly appreciated fruit, not only in Italy, but throughout the world. Whether eaten raw or cooked, they are known for their many health benefits.

When apples are cooked, however, there are some changes in their nutritional content. As well as in the way our body processes them.

Eating baked apples: yes or no?

Cooking apples can make them easier to digest, as the heat breaks down the fibers and softens the fruit. This can be especially beneficial for people with digestive issues or who have trouble digesting raw fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, cooked apples release a greater quantity of natural sugars, making them sweeter and more palatable for those with a sweet tooth.

One of the downsides to cooking apples is that some of their nutrients can be lost in the cooking process. Vitamin C, for example, is sensitive to heat and can be partially destroyed when the apple is cooked. However, some nutrients, such as antioxidants, increase when apples are cooked.

The antioxidant content of apples increases with cooking, particularly when baked or stewed. Antioxidants protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. Another benefit of eating raw apples is that they can help regulate blood sugar levels.

When we eat apples raw, the fiber slows down the absorption of natural sugars into the blood. However, when apples are cooked, their fiber content breaks down and can cause more rapid release of glucose into the bloodstream. This can be beneficial for people with low blood sugar or diabetes, as it can help prevent sudden spikes or drops in blood sugar levels.