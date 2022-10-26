Today we are talking about the benefits of the food that keeps our entire ecosystem alive, the food produced by a very small animal without which living would be just impossible: miele. Honey is a 100% natural food which, if consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, can contribute to great general well-being to our body. Would you like to know what happens when you start consuming honey every day? We tell you right away.

According to some popular beliefs, eating honey daily (in moderate quantities) provides many benefits and also for this reason, it continues to be studied. At the moment, the miele it has been shown to have real medicinal potential in several areas, and, given its composition, many consider it particularly useful in order to get an extra dose of energy before physical exercise. Honey could improve the skin health. Due to its components, including enzymes, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it is believed that taking a little honey daily, for example instead of sugar, helps to keep the largest organ in good health. our body: the skin.

Honey is also believed to possess rich properties moisturizers and antibacterial, which are useful for improving the appearance of the skin, freeing it from all impurities and a lot of research on it, confirm this effect. On the other hand, honey can still contribute to the treatment of many dermatological ailments. A study in mice states how honey is able to reduce adiposity in individuals who lead a type of diet based exclusively on fat. Apparently this food would reduce cholesterol levels.

According to this study, honey it may be perfectly capable of producing positive health effects, especially in relation to triglycerides, serum cholesterol and high lipoprotein levels. M it is clear that more studies will be needed before reaching a definitive conclusion, this time on human beings. At the moment, it can only be said that assuming del miele daily in small quantities, it can be very beneficial for the body, as long as it is always consumed in a moderate way.

In addition, honey promotes the cardiovascular health. According to a study conducted in 2010, the antioxidants contained in the food would contribute to cardiovascular health and therefore there are those who believe it is a good habit to consume a teaspoon of miele diluted in a glass of hot water, for example. However, experts affirm that honey is a natural source of energy, given its percentage of sugars and fructose and indicate that even diabetics can eat it as long as they balance the portions of sugars with the various doses of insulin.